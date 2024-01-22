Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AUS vs WI: Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett join Australia's ODI squad replacing Maxwell and Richardson

    Australia's ODI squad for the upcoming series against West Indies sees the inclusion of the dynamic young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and emerging pace bowler Xavier Bartlett.

    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Australia's ODI squad to face West Indies next month sees the inclusion of the record-breaking young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and the uncapped pace bowler Xavier Bartlett. This selection comes as Glenn Maxwell takes a rest, and Jhye Richardson is ruled out due to a side strain.

    Widely recognised as one of the country's most promising batting talents, Fraser-McGurk has had a stellar domestic season after transitioning from Victoria to South Australia. Notably, he set a world record with a 29-ball century in the Marsh Cup earlier this season, earning his place in the squad as Maxwell is being "managed" before the T20Is against West Indies and New Zealand. Fraser-McGurk also showcased his skills by scoring a maiden first-class century and making a significant impact in the BBL for Melbourne Renegades and, recently, in the ILT20 with Dubai Capitals.

    Bartlett, the leading wicket-taker in this season's BBL with Brisbane Heat, steps in for Richardson, who suffered a side strain earlier this month, concluding his Perth Scorchers campaign. Bartlett's sharp outswing has been instrumental in securing crucial powerplay wickets for Heat, and he has been influential in the death overs.

    Australia's ODI squad reflects a strategic rejuvenation as they look ahead to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year and the subsequent four-year cycle leading to the 2027 World Cup, where they aim to defend the title won in India.

    With David Warner's retirement, Matt Short gets an opportunity to open the batting, while Aaron Hardie fills the spot left by Marcus Stoinis, and Lance Morris is set to make his debut. The ODI squad also features a rested trio of all-format quicks, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Steven Smith will captain the side, with Mitchell Marsh also taking a break.

    Australia ODI squad:

    Steven Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 1:31 PM IST
