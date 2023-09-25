India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position

Shreyas Iyer's sensational century and candid insights into his injury recovery journey take center stage as India secures a commanding 99-run win over Australia in the second ODI. Iyer's remarkable knock of 105 off 90 balls propelled India to a dominant total of 399 for 5, ultimately sealing the series victory. The 28-year-old batsman reflects on his challenging path to recovery.

In a significant development regarding India's batting lineup, Shreyas Iyer, after his splendid century that propelled India to a resounding 99-run victory over Australia in the second ODI, shared his thoughts on his injury recovery journey. He expressed the challenges he faced during his lengthy injury lay-off, revealing that he felt isolated during that phase in his career. Iyer, who had been sidelined for six months due to a back surgery, made a remarkable comeback by scoring 105 off 90 balls, helping India reach an imposing total of 399 for 5. This performance ultimately led India to clinch the series.

"It was a rollercoaster ride. I've been working so hard the last few months, and I was in a lonely space," said Iyer, who was named the player of the match during the post-match presentation.

The 28-year-old made his return to the team during the Asia Cup but experienced a back spasm midway through the tournament, limiting his playing time to just one appearance in two weeks.

"Excited to be back, and I am enjoying the atmosphere in the dressing room. I was watching matches on TV and wanted to be out there. I had belief in myself. I knew what I was aiming for, and I'm glad I was able to execute my plans today," he added.

Discussing his strategy against the Australian team, Iyer shared, "My plan was to play in the V and not complicate things. I was batting brilliantly in the nets. I'm happy to bat in any position. Whatever the team requires. Virat (Kohli) is one of the greats, there's no chance of stealing that (number 3) spot from him. I just need to keep scoring wherever (at any position) I bat."

Interim captain KL Rahul expressed surprise at the pitch's spinning nature in the second half of the match, adding that posting a 400-run total instilled confidence in the team.

While India's batting lineup is showing promise, the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is presenting selection challenges for the team. When asked about the challenge of picking the playing XI, Rahul stated, "It's not really our decision to make. Our jobs are clear. Everyone who gets picked in the XI needs to focus on their job. Everyone has gone through this; you need to keep getting better and wait for the opportunities."

Despite some fielding lapses, Rahul acknowledged the physical challenges of fielding under lights and expressed the team's commitment to improvement. He also hinted at the potential return of rested players for the final ODI, highlighting their eagerness to contribute, especially with the World Cup approaching.

On the Australian side, stand-in captain Steve Smith expressed the need to address issues to reverse their five-match ODI losing streak, emphasising the importance of preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) recognised the exceptional efforts of the ground staff in preparing the Holkar Stadium ground for the match despite rain interruptions. They announced a prize of Rs 11 lakh as a token of appreciation for their dedicated work, marking a positive turnaround after the pitch at the same venue received a poor rating from the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this year following a low-scoring Test match between India and Australia.

