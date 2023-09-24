IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Fans applaud centurions Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer as India set a target of 400

Team India has established a formidable target of 400 runs for Australia to chase in a thrilling high-scoring encounter at the Holkar Stadium. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill delivered standout centuries as India amassed a commanding total of 399/5.

Team India has set a colossal target of 400 runs for Australia to chase, following an exceptional display of batting at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The duo of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill shone brightly, both achieving centuries, as four Indian batsmen surpassed the 50-run mark, amassing a formidable total of 399/5.

Australia's stand-in captain, Steven Smith, won the coin toss and opted to field first. Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 off 12) fell early to Josh Hazlewood, but then Gill (104 off 97) and Iyer (105 off 90) embarked on a remarkable 200-run partnership for the second wicket, despite a brief rain delay.

Iyer's dismissal in the 31st over, courtesy of Sean Abbott, followed a missed opportunity to remove India's number 3 batsman in the same over. KL Rahul, batting at number 4, began his innings with a maximum, but it was Gill who departed after a dazzling display, featuring 6 fours and 4 sixes, with Cameron Green taking the wicket.

Subsequently, Ishan Kishan added a brisk cameo at number 5, scoring 31 runs from 18 balls before falling to Adam Zampa. Rahul reached his half-century but was dismissed by Green shortly after Suryakumar Yadav hammered 4 consecutive maximums off his Mumbai Indians teammate.

Yadav remained unbeaten at 72 runs from 37 balls, featuring 6 sixes and an equal number of fours. Notably, this is the fastest ODI half-century by an Indian against Australia, with Suryakumar Yadav achieving the milestone in just 54 balls.

