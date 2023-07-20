IND vs WI 2023: Rahul Dravid's ultimate raise for Virat Kohli ahead of his 500th international match

Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid praises Virat Kohli's exceptional journey as the star batsman approaches his 500th international match milestone. Dravid lauds Kohli's dedication, work ethic, and inspiring performance, while also discussing India's upcoming Test match against West Indies and the historic 100th Test played between the two cricketing nations.

In the 1st Test match against West Indies, Virat Kohli demonstrated his brilliance by scoring 76 runs off 182 balls, including five boundaries, contributing significantly to India's victory by an innings and 141 runs. During a recent press conference, Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli, stating that he inspires many players. Dravid highlighted Kohli's exceptional work ethic and dedication behind the scenes, which has played a crucial role in his achievement of reaching 500 international games. He commended Kohli's fitness and relentless commitment to the sport, acknowledging the sacrifices and hard work he has put in to maintain his strong performance.

Dravid also mentioned how he has personally come to know Kohli over the past 18 months and has learned valuable lessons from him. The Indian cricket team is now preparing for the second Test match against West Indies, scheduled at the Queens Park Oval track in Port of Spain on Thursday.

The upcoming Test match will mark the 100th Test played between India and West Indies, making it a significant occasion for both cricketing nations. Dravid shared his excitement about being a part of this special event and celebrated the longstanding cricketing history between the two countries.

Discussing the challenges faced by the current West Indies team, who failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Dravid pointed out the pressure they endure due to comparisons with the legendary West Indies teams of the past, led by Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards. Despite their struggles, Dravid expressed hope for the team's resurgence, especially with the support and expertise of cricketing legend Brian Lara.

Regarding the Indian cricket team's lineup, Dravid praised the team's balanced composition, enabling them to perform well in various conditions. He credited the robust domestic system for nurturing talented young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan, who have seamlessly transitioned into the national squad.

Looking ahead to the Asia Cup, Dravid acknowledged that India's first game would be against Pakistan, with Nepal also in the mix. However, he emphasized the importance of taking one step at a time and not getting ahead of themselves, focusing on qualifying for the Super 4 stage before facing Pakistan multiple times.

In summary, Rahul Dravid's recent press conference celebrated Virat Kohli's outstanding accomplishments, expressed anticipation for the upcoming Test match between India and West Indies, and discussed the challenges and potential of both teams in the cricketing world.

