India to seek new coach post World Cup; Rahul Dravid unlikely to continue

As the World Cup 2023 approaches, speculations are rife regarding the future of India's head coach, Rahul Dravid. His contract is set to expire after the tournament, and while there have been no formal discussions yet, sources suggest that he is unlikely to renew his contract even if India emerges victorious in the mega event.

The main reason for Dravid's possible departure seems to be the challenges of extensive traveling with the Indian Cricket Team, which has taken a toll on his family time. When he initially took charge from Ravi Shastri in 2021, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and then-President Sourav Ganguly convinced him to take up the role despite his reservations.

A BCCI source revealed, "It has been a rocky journey for him. Rahul likes a settled life, and that is why he did not want to take up the job initially. He has had to manage his family as well as travel with the team on back-to-back long tours. He will take a call on his future even if India wins the World Cup."

The BCCI, however, denies any decisions have been made yet. An official stated that discussions with Rahul Dravid on contract renewal will happen either before or after the World Cup. The current focus remains on India's quest to secure victory in the prestigious tournament.

Since taking the role after the T20 World Cup 2021, Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure has been a mixed bag. While India has shown dominance at home, they have faced setbacks, losing series to South Africa and Bangladesh, as well as the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, and WTC Final.

With India looking to revamp their Test team, the BCCI might explore fresh ideas and potential overseas candidates. Rumours have linked Andy Flower to the position, but no official contacts have been made at this stage.

If Rahul Dravid and the BCCI part ways, VVS Laxman emerges as a potential option. Having served as the director of the National Cricket Academy, he has already been considered as a successor. However, no discussions have taken place yet on a permanent coaching role, as Laxman has previously stepped in during Dravid's breaks.