Can Ravichandran Ashwin earn the 'GOAT' title? AB De Villiers sets a condition

Ravichandran Ashwin's remarkable performance in the first Test against West Indies, where he took 12 wickets, drew high praise from legendary South African batter AB de Villiers. De Villiers also expressed admiration for young Indian left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made an impressive century on his international debut in the same match.

Ashwin's outstanding bowling performance left de Villiers in awe, and he called Ashwin the potential "GOAT". However, de Villiers proposed a condition to claim the title fully – allowing Ashwin to amass a few more wickets before officially tagging him as the greatest. De Villiers credited Ashwin's adaptability in troubling both left and right-handed batsmen, making him a true match-winner for India.

De Villiers hailed Jaiswal as a "hot prospect for India in the future," reminiscing about watching him in the IPL and recognizing his exceptional talent. The seasoned cricketer commended Jaiswal's ability to handle both pace and spin, predicting a bright future for him in Indian cricket.

Notably, Jaiswal's century and Ashwin's stellar performance contributed to India's victory, giving them a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The second Test is set to take place at Port of Spain.