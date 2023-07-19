Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can Ravichandran Ashwin earn the 'GOAT' title? AB De Villiers sets a condition

    AB de Villiers praises Yashasvi Jaiswal's century on his debut and lauds Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling prowess.

    cricket Can Ravichandran Ashwin earn the 'GOAT' title? AB De Villiers sets a condition osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin's remarkable performance in the first Test against West Indies, where he took 12 wickets, drew high praise from legendary South African batter AB de Villiers. De Villiers also expressed admiration for young Indian left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made an impressive century on his international debut in the same match.

    Ashwin's outstanding bowling performance left de Villiers in awe, and he called Ashwin the potential "GOAT". However, de Villiers proposed a condition to claim the title fully – allowing Ashwin to amass a few more wickets before officially tagging him as the greatest. De Villiers credited Ashwin's adaptability in troubling both left and right-handed batsmen, making him a true match-winner for India.

    De Villiers hailed Jaiswal as a "hot prospect for India in the future," reminiscing about watching him in the IPL and recognizing his exceptional talent. The seasoned cricketer commended Jaiswal's ability to handle both pace and spin, predicting a bright future for him in Indian cricket.

    Also Read: India to seek new coach post World Cup; Rahul Dravid unlikely to continue

    Notably, Jaiswal's century and Ashwin's stellar performance contributed to India's victory, giving them a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The second Test is set to take place at Port of Spain.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad joins elite club of Test bowlers with 600 wickets; WATCH milestone moment snt

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad joins elite club of Test bowlers with 600 wickets; WATCH milestone moment

    cricket India to seek new coach post World Cup; Rahul Dravid unlikely to continue osf

    India to seek new coach post World Cup; Rahul Dravid unlikely to continue

    cricket Ashes 2023: David Warner's mentally focussed: rising above Broad's record osf

    Ashes 2023: David Warner's mentally focussed; rising above Broad's record

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch live and more details

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch live and more details

    cricket Ashes 2023: Stokes cautious about weather as England targets victory at Manchester osf

    Ashes 2023: Stokes cautious about weather as England targets victory at Manchester

    Recent Stories

    Entertainment From mini dress to bikini, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns in array of outfits osf

    From mini dress to bikini, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns in array of outfits

    Mumbai Rain Updates: Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri brace more heavy rain, schools and colleges shut on Thursday July 20

    Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri brace for more heavy rain, schools and colleges shut on Thursday

    7 tangy and sour ingredients that can replace tomatoes in your kitchen snt

    7 tangy and sour ingredients that can replace tomatoes in your kitchen

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad joins elite club of Test bowlers with 600 wickets; WATCH milestone moment snt

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad joins elite club of Test bowlers with 600 wickets; WATCH milestone moment

    Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS Summit in South Africa amid arrest threat snt

    Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS Summit in South Africa amid arrest threat

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon