Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya likely to miss T20I series against Afghanistan due to ankle injury

    Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to be sidelined for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan due to an ankle injury.

    cricket IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya likely to miss T20I series against Afghanistan due to ankle injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    India is set to face a setback as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan due to an ankle injury. While he is expected to recover in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL), his absence will be felt during India's final international assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup. Pandya's injury has kept him out of action since the ICC Cricket World Cup, where he sustained the setback during a league stage game against Bangladesh.

    Despite his absence, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul have capably led the team in T20Is and ODIs, respectively. The upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan is scheduled from January 11-17, paving the way for Pandya's return to competitive cricket. In the IPL, Pandya will take on the role of Mumbai Indians' new skipper, succeeding the legendary Rohit Sharma.

    The seasoned all-rounder recently moved from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians in a notable trade. Pandya's remarkable performances for GT included lifting the trophy in their debut season and finishing as runners-up in the subsequent year. As the skipper of MI, Pandya will aim to continue the franchise's successful legacy, having won five IPL titles under Rohit's leadership. In his 31 matches for GT, Pandya showcased his all-round prowess by scoring 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and taking 11 wickets. His IPL journey with Mumbai Indians, spanning from 2015 to 2021, featured 92 matches where he scored 1,476 runs and claimed 42 wickets. Pandya's IPL success includes five title wins, four with Mumbai Indians and one with Gujarat Titans.

    Also Read: IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH)

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH) snt

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada reaches 500 International wickets milestone (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada reaches 500 International wickets milestone (WATCH)

    cricket AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Australian cricket star's pigeon-chasing antics spark meme frenzy osf

    AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Australian cricket star's pigeon-chasing antics spark meme frenzy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Photos Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share their twin baby girls' cute pictures RBA

    Photos: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share their twin baby girls' cute pictures

    Jawan to Oppenheimer-10 most Googled movies in India ATG

    Jawan to Oppenheimer-10 most Googled movies in India

    Alone on New Year Eve 6 ways to celebrate night solo gcw eai

    Alone on New Year's Eve? 6 ways to celebrate night solo

    football Peter Drury's poetic commentary in Man United's thrilling win over Aston Villa gives fans goosebumps (WATCH) snt

    Peter Drury's poetic commentary in Man United's thrilling win over Aston Villa gives fans goosebumps (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon