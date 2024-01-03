IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India faces massive batting collapse, From 153-4 to 153 all-out in Newlands

In a stunning turn of events, India experiences a substantial batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in 2 overs and getting bundled out for 153 runs against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town.

India suffered a dramatic batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in just 2 overs, and were eventually dismissed for 153 runs, managing to secure a lead of 98 runs against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town. The collapse was marked by a sequence of 11 balls where no runs were scored, with the final balls resulting in a sequence of W 0 W 0 W 0 0 W 0 W W. Lungi Ngidi played a crucial role, claiming three wickets in one over, while Kagiso Rabada took two consecutive wickets, leaving India in a precarious position. In contrast, Mohammed Siraj had earlier taken a six-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for just 55 runs in the first session of Day 1. Despite the challenging conditions, India's bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar, contributed with two wickets each during South Africa's innings.

In a sudden turn of events, India squandered their advantage in a brief spell of chaos, getting bundled out for 153 runs and leading by only 98 runs. The last 30 minutes proved decisive, shifting the dynamics drastically. From a momentary position of 4 down for 153 runs, India astonishingly lost 6 wickets without adding a single run. India's start was less than ideal, losing Jaiswal early. However, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill steadied the innings, crafting a 55-run partnership for the 2nd wicket.

Rohit departed after contributing 39 runs, placing the responsibility on Shubman and Virat. This pair added 33 runs for the 3rd wicket, but the departure of Shreyas brought a swift change. Despite Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli looking settled, India witnessed a collapse after Rahul's dismissal. The Indian team plummeted from 153-4 to 153-10 in a flash.

