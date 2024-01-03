Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India faces massive batting collapse, From 153-4 to 153 all-out in Newlands

    In a stunning turn of events, India experiences a substantial batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in 2 overs and getting bundled out for 153 runs against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town.

    cricket IND vs SA, 3rd Test: India faces massive batting collapse, From 153-4 to 153-10 against South Africa osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 7:41 PM IST

    India suffered a dramatic batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in just 2 overs, and were eventually dismissed for 153 runs, managing to secure a lead of 98 runs against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town. The collapse was marked by a sequence of 11 balls where no runs were scored, with the final balls resulting in a sequence of W 0 W 0 W 0 0 W 0 W W. Lungi Ngidi played a crucial role, claiming three wickets in one over, while Kagiso Rabada took two consecutive wickets, leaving India in a precarious position. In contrast, Mohammed Siraj had earlier taken a six-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for just 55 runs in the first session of Day 1. Despite the challenging conditions, India's bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar, contributed with two wickets each during South Africa's innings.

    In a sudden turn of events, India squandered their advantage in a brief spell of chaos, getting bundled out for 153 runs and leading by only 98 runs. The last 30 minutes proved decisive, shifting the dynamics drastically. From a momentary position of 4 down for 153 runs, India astonishingly lost 6 wickets without adding a single run. India's start was less than ideal, losing Jaiswal early. However, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill steadied the innings, crafting a 55-run partnership for the 2nd wicket.

    Rohit departed after contributing 39 runs, placing the responsibility on Shubman and Virat. This pair added 33 runs for the 3rd wicket, but the departure of Shreyas brought a swift change. Despite Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli looking settled, India witnessed a collapse after Rahul's dismissal. The Indian team plummeted from 153-4 to 153-10 in a flash.

    Also Read: ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 10, Jasprit Bumrah climbs to the fifth spot

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 8:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Pro-Palestine protest targets U-19 skipper David Teeger at Newlands cricket stadium osf

    Pro-Palestine protest targets U-19 skipper David Teeger at Newlands cricket stadium

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ICC Men's T20 cricketer of the year 2023 osf

    Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ICC Men's T20 cricketer of the year 2023

    Cricket a tradition we cherish Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners snt

    'Cricket, a tradition we cherish': Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners

    cricket ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 10, Jasprit Bumrah climbs to the fifth spot osf

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 10, Jasprit Bumrah climbs to the fifth spot

    cricket IND vs SA, 3rd Test: India restricts South Africa to 55 in the 1st innings on Day 1 at Newlands osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India restricts South Africa to 55 in the 1st innings on Day 1 at Newlands

    Recent Stories

    Court sentences two to death in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

    Court sentences two to death in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

    European Union shows 'unwavering commitment' to Ukraine, sanctions world's biggest diamond mining company avv

    European Union shows ‘unwavering commitment' to Ukraine, sanctions world’s biggest diamond mining company

    SPOTTED Aamir Khan to Ira Khan elevate style game in the city ATG

    SPOTTED: Aamir Khan to Ira Khan elevate style game in the city

    cricket Pro-Palestine protest targets U-19 skipper David Teeger at Newlands cricket stadium osf

    Pro-Palestine protest targets U-19 skipper David Teeger at Newlands cricket stadium

    What is Perihelion? 7 things to know about this annual event ATG

    What is Perihelion? 7 things to know about this annual event

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon