ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 10, Jasprit Bumrah climbs to the fifth spot

Virat Kohli is back in the top 10 in ICC Test rankings, securing the ninth position, while Jasprit Bumrah impressively ascends to fifth place.

India's batting maestro, Virat Kohli, marked a positive start to the new year by rejoining the top 10 in the ICC Test rankings, ascending to the ninth position, according to the latest update from the International Cricket Council (ICC) released on Wednesday. Kohli, once the top-ranked batsman, had slipped out of the top 10 in mid-2022 but has now risen four spots to the ninth position, scoring 38 and 76 in recent matches. However, he still trails the top-ranked Kane Williamson of New Zealand by 103 rating points (864 points). Joe Root secures the second spot with 859 rating points, followed by Steve Smith in third place with 820.

In an official statement, the ICC announced, "Former India captain Virat Kohli has returned to the top 10 of the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, while South Africa opener Dean Elgar has made a significant leap after his Player of the Match performance in the first Test of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series in Centurion, won by the home side by an innings and 32 runs to take a 1-0 lead."

On the flip side, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma dropped four places to the 14th position in the Test rankings. Meanwhile, South African veteran Dean Elgar is set to retire as a top-20 batsman after his outstanding showing in the first Test in Centurion, climbing 19 places to 17th (680) ahead of his final appearance.

Jasprit Bumrah, returning to Test cricket, re-entered the bowlers' rankings, securing the fifth position (767), just behind compatriot Ravindra Jadeja (774). Marco Jansen's efforts led to a three-place climb to 22nd (618) and a remarkable five-place jump to eighth in the all-rounder standings, achieving a career-best rating of 268.

The latest weekly update also reflects performances in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan. Marnus Labuschagne from Australia rose one spot to seventh after a half-century in the first innings, while Alex Carey (up four places to 41st) and Mitchel Marsh (up 16 places to 52nd) also saw improvements.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel (up one spot to 13th), Abdullah Shafique (up three spots to 21st), and Mohammed Rizwan (up four spots to 27th) advanced following the Melbourne Test, where Australia secured a 79-run victory, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

In the batting category, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran jumped 14 spots to 33rd after a half-century earlier in the week.

