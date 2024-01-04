Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram's century and Bumrah's brilliance shape the dynamics of the Cape Town Test

    South Africa's innings comes to a close at 176, with Aiden Markram's scintillating century laying the foundation. Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling performance leaves India with a target of 79.

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram's century and Bumrah's brilliance shape the dynamics of the Newlands Test
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    South Africa's innings concludes, marking the lunch break on day two. They were dismissed for 176 in 36.5 overs, establishing a target of 79 for India, largely owing to Aiden Markram's exceptional century. Markram's brilliant performance stood out on a challenging pitch, providing his bowlers something to defend. Despite India being the favored team, the unpredictable nature of cricket leaves room for surprises, especially if the Proteas make early breakthroughs.

    The day commenced with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing David Bedingham for 11 in the opening over. Aiden Markram, supported briefly by Kyle Verreyne, faced Bumrah's relentless pressure. Marco Jansen contributed 11 but fell to an outstanding return catch by Bumrah.

    Markram showcased resilience, reaching his fifty with style and accelerating. However, lacking support from the other end, Keshav Maharaj departed for three, leading to Bumrah achieving his ninth five-wicket haul.

    Playing aggressively with the tail, Markram farmed the strike and scored 20 runs off Prasidh Krishna's opening over, ultimately reaching his hundred off 99 balls. His masterful innings concluded at 106, followed by Kagiso Rabada's dismissal in the next over for two. Nandre Burger (6*) and Lungi Ngidi (8) offered some resistance, adding 14 runs before Bumrah returned to dismiss Ngidi, closing South Africa's innings at 176.

    Jasprit Bumrah completed the innings with six wickets, while Mukesh Kumar took two scalps, and Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna each contributed a wicket. The bowlers have executed their job, setting the stage for India's batters to chase down the target of 79. The post-lunch session, in around 40 minutes, could potentially decide the fate of this Test match.

