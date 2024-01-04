Australia's Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wraps up glorious T20 chapter

Aaron Finch has declared the end of his remarkable T20 career by announcing his retirement from the Big Bash League (BBL) at the conclusion of the ongoing season with Melbourne Renegades. While the official statement only pertains to his departure from the BBL, it is widely anticipated that Finch is set to conclude his involvement in mainstream overseas T20 leagues, with a potential continuation in legends tournaments. In a recent interview with Channel 7, Finch hinted that the current BBL season would likely mark his final appearance in the tournament.

Reflecting on his T20 journey, Finch expressed, "There've been some real lows but great highs [too], and I've loved every bit of the journey." He highlighted the special significance of winning the BBL title and expressed pride in having played for a single club throughout his career. Melbourne Renegades, the club Finch has been associated with, plans to honor him with a farewell outing against Melbourne Stars on January 13 at the Marvel Stadium, although the Renegades are unlikely to secure a finals spot.

Currently standing as the seventh-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, Finch boasts 11,458 runs at an average of 33.70 and a formidable strike rate of 138.21. His noteworthy highest score of 172 was achieved while playing for Australia against Zimbabwe in 2018. In the BBL, Finch holds the second-highest run-scoring record, surpassed only by Chris Lynn.

Having previously announced his international retirement in February 2023, Finch had stepped away from ODIs in late 2022. His leadership led Australia to clinch the T20 World Cup title in 2021. Renegades' head coach, David Saker, commended Finch's enduring commitment and leadership, emphasising his integral role in the team's success. Renegades' general manager, James Rosengarten, acknowledged Finch's profound impact on the club and the BBL, lauding his contributions in attracting fans and navigating the team through highs and lows with grit and determination.

