IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India

Dean Elgar has been entrusted with the captaincy for South Africa's farewell Test against India, replacing the injured Temba Bavuma. Following Bavuma's sidelining due to a hamstring strain, Elgar, set to retire after the ongoing series, will lead the team in his final international match.

Dean Elgar has been appointed as the captain of the South African team for the farewell Test against India, stepping in for the injured Temba Bavuma. Bavuma's absence from the final Test was confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) due to a hamstring strain sustained while fielding on Day 1 of the ongoing series.

With Bavuma ruled out, Elgar, who is set to retire after the series, will lead the team in his final international match. Elgar temporarily assumed the captaincy during the first Test, where South Africa secured a convincing victory by an innings and 32 runs at SuperSport Park. He was recognised as the Player of the Match for his outstanding century.

Zubayr Hamza has been named as the replacement for Bavuma in the squad for the final Test scheduled to take place in Cape Town from January 3. Elgar, an experienced leader, previously captained the Proteas, notably guiding the team to a comeback 2-1 victory against India in the Test series during their last visit to South Africa in 2021-22 after trailing 1-0.

Also Read: IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Avesh Khan roped in for Cape Town Test to bolster India's pace attack - Reports