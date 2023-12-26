Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Australian dressing room photo featuring 3 Indian spin wizards goes viral

    A viral photo from Australia's dressing room reveals the recognition and respect for Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel as top-notch spinning all-rounders.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    A viral photo from Australia's dressing room has brought attention to the esteemed status of Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as spinning all-rounders. The picture, featuring Steve Smith and a whiteboard titled "Greatest Spinning All-rounders In History," includes the names of renowned players like Daniel Vettori, Sir Garfield Sobers, Shakib Al Hasan, Travis Head, Richie Benaud, Samit Patel, and the trio of Axar Patel, Jadeja, and Ashwin.

    In the ICC Test all-rounders rankings, Jadeja and Ashwin hold the top two positions, followed by Shakib al Hasan and Ben Stokes. The formidable pair of Ashwin and Jadeja has significantly impacted Test cricket, especially in India, where they are integral to the team. While Axar Patel occasionally joins them in home Test matches, overseas contests often witness Ashwin and Jadeja being deployed separately in the playing XI.

    In the realm of ICC Test all-rounders rankings, the leading positions are claimed by Indian cricketers, with Ravindra Jadeja securing the top spot and Ravichandran Ashwin closely following at No. 2. Subsequently, Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan secures the third position, while England's captain Ben Stokes is positioned at No. 4. Notably, the fifth spot is occupied by another Indian player, Axar Patel.

    Ashwin and Jadeja, as a formidable duo, have significantly transformed the landscape of spin bowling in Test cricket. Particularly in Test matches held in India, Ashwin and Jadeja consistently emerge as key selections on the team sheet. Occasionally, Axar Patel also earns a spot alongside them in the team, showcasing the depth and versatility of India's spin-bowling prowess.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
