AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Australian dressing room photo featuring 3 Indian spin wizards goes viral

A viral photo from Australia's dressing room has brought attention to the esteemed status of Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as spinning all-rounders. The picture, featuring Steve Smith and a whiteboard titled "Greatest Spinning All-rounders In History," includes the names of renowned players like Daniel Vettori, Sir Garfield Sobers, Shakib Al Hasan, Travis Head, Richie Benaud, Samit Patel, and the trio of Axar Patel, Jadeja, and Ashwin.

In the ICC Test all-rounders rankings, Jadeja and Ashwin hold the top two positions, followed by Shakib al Hasan and Ben Stokes. The formidable pair of Ashwin and Jadeja has significantly impacted Test cricket, especially in India, where they are integral to the team. While Axar Patel occasionally joins them in home Test matches, overseas contests often witness Ashwin and Jadeja being deployed separately in the playing XI.

