IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand clinch series, beat India by 113 runs in second Test

Chasing a target of 359 runs, India were dismissed for 245. The Kiwis, who had won the first Test in Bengaluru, became the first team to secure a series-win in India since 2012.

New Zealand beat India by 113 runs in the second Test in Pune on Saturday (October 26) and thereby clinched the three-match series. Chasing a target of 359 runs, India were dismissed for 245 in Pune. The Kiwis, who had won the first Test in Bengaluru, became the first team to secure a series-win in India since 2012. Mitchell Santner starred for the visitors, with 13 wickets to his name in the match, while captain Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra made crucial contributions with the bat.

Chasing a target of 359 runs, India lost Rohit Sharma (8) towards the end of Day 2. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill counter attacked, stitching together a partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket on Day 3. Santner bowled Gill to give Kiwis the first breakthrough of the third day.

Virat Kohli and Jaiswal took the score to 127 before the latter was bowled by Santner. Jaiswal departed after scoring 77 runs off 65 balls, including nine fours and three sixes. However, the following batters lost their wickets cheaply. Rishabh Pant was run out for duck after an unfortunate mix up, while Kohli (17) got trapped LBW by Santner.

Santner bowled Sarfaraz Khan to complete his five-wicket haul in the second innings. The left-arm off-spinner had picked up seven wickets in the first innings. Glenn Phillips came to the party by getting the better of Washington Sundar, who was caught by Will Young at short leg. India's seven wickets were lost with the score at 167.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin added 39 runs for the eighth wicket before the latter was caught by Daryll Mitchell off Santner. Jadeja offered some resistance, scoring 42 runs, but eventually got caught by Tim Southee off Ajaz Patel in the boundary. Jasprit Bumrah remained unbeaten on 10.

The third and final Test of the series will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting from November 1.

