IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand clinch series, beat India by 113 runs in second Test

Chasing a target of 359 runs, India were dismissed for 245. The Kiwis, who had won the first Test in Bengaluru, became the first team to secure a series-win in India since 2012.

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand clinch series, beat India by 113 runs in second Test scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

New Zealand beat India by 113 runs in the second Test in Pune on Saturday (October 26) and thereby clinched the three-match series. Chasing a target of 359 runs, India were dismissed for 245 in Pune. The Kiwis, who had won the first Test in Bengaluru, became the first team to secure a series-win in India since 2012. Mitchell Santner starred for the visitors, with 13 wickets to his name in the match, while captain Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra made crucial contributions with the bat.

Also read: PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan beats England to clinch series 2-1

Chasing a target of 359 runs, India lost Rohit Sharma (8) towards the end of Day 2. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill counter attacked, stitching together a partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket on Day 3. Santner bowled Gill to give Kiwis the first breakthrough of the third day. 

Virat Kohli and Jaiswal took the score to 127 before the latter was bowled by Santner. Jaiswal departed after scoring 77 runs off 65 balls, including nine fours and three sixes. However, the following batters lost their wickets cheaply. Rishabh Pant was run out for duck after an unfortunate mix up, while Kohli (17) got trapped LBW by Santner. 

Santner bowled Sarfaraz Khan to complete his five-wicket haul in the second innings. The left-arm off-spinner had picked up seven wickets in the first innings. Glenn Phillips came to the party by getting the better of Washington Sundar, who was caught by Will Young at short leg. India's seven wickets were lost with the score at 167. 

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin added 39 runs for the eighth wicket before the latter was caught by Daryll Mitchell off Santner. Jadeja offered some resistance, scoring 42 runs, but eventually got caught by Tim Southee off Ajaz Patel in the boundary. Jasprit Bumrah remained unbeaten on 10. 

The third and final Test of the series will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting from November 1. 

Also read:  ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghanistan A Defeats India A to enter final

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: India's batting collapse in second Test: Series loss looms scr

IND vs NZ 2024: India's batting collapse in second Test: Series loss looms

cricket PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Beats England to Clinch Test Series 2-1 scr

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan beats England to clinch series 2-1

cricket Ranji Trophy: Kerala vs Bengal toss delayed by rain scr

Ranji Trophy: Kerala vs Bengal toss delayed by rain

IND vs NZ, Pune Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat sparks meme fest as fans react to continued poor form snt

IND vs NZ, Pune Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat sparks meme fest as fans react to continued poor form

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon