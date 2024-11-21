Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Top 5 SUVs under Rs 10 lakh with impressive ground clearance

SUVs are the preferred vehicle in India, holding over 50% of the market share. This article lists five affordable SUVs under Rs 10 lakh with impressive ground clearance, making them ideal for challenging terrains. The list includes popular models like Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 3:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

Any vehicle with high ground clearance must be able to handle rough roads and challenging terrain. Compared to automobiles with inadequate ground clearance, vehicles with high ground clearance find it comparatively simple to handle obstacles like potholes and waterlogging, whether they are found in urban areas or in mountainous regions with rocky spots.

With over 50% of the market, SUVs are presently the preferred vehicle in India, demonstrating their enormous appeal. These are five low-cost SUVs with the maximum ground clearance that cost less than Rs 10 lakh.

article_image2

1. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is at the top of the list of SUVs priced under Rs 10 lakh. With a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom), the sub-compact SUV has a 208 mm ground clearance. Out of all its competitors in the market, it boasts the highest ground clearance. The Nexon is available in a variety of configurations and is powered by both gasoline and diesel engines in addition to CNG and an electric drivetrain.

article_image3

2. Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite SUV is surprisingly ranked number two on the list. Recently, the Japanese car giant's best-selling model was introduced at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of ground clearance, Nissan's compact SUV performs admirably. The Magnite's 205 mm of ground clearance also makes it easier for it to navigate challenging road conditions. There are two engine options available for Magnite. These consist of a normally aspirated and a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine.

article_image4

3. Kia Sonet

In terms of ground clearance, the Kia Sonet, which was introduced in January of this year, is comparable to the Magnite and Kiger SUVs. One of the Sonet's main advantages is its 205 mm of ground clearance, which improves driving over uneven terrain. The base price of the Sonet SUV is Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image5

4. Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger, a technological relative of the Magnite SUV, has comparable ground clearance. With a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is among the most reasonably priced SUVs available in India, other from the Magnite. Additionally, the SUV has a 1.0-liter normally aspirated and turbocharged gasoline engine.

 

article_image6

5. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The fifth vehicle on the list is Mahindra's smallest SUV. The XUV 3XO has 201 mm of ground clearance, which is 77 mm less than Nexon and around 4 mm less than the Magnite, Kiger, and Sonet. With a starting price of Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia's best-selling SUV in India is among the most reasonably priced cars in this market.

