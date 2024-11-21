Will Shami play in Perth Test? Captain Bumrah gives MASSIVE update ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener

As India gears up for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all eyes are on the selection of veteran pacer Mohammad Shami for the first Test in Perth, starting November 22.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 10:07 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

As India gears up for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all eyes are on the selection of veteran pacer Mohammad Shami for the first Test in Perth, starting November 22. With the series set to unfold in one of the most challenging cricketing environments, India’s bowling attack will be pivotal in their pursuit of success.

Shami, who has been in superb form recently, is making a strong case for his inclusion in the playing XI. The 33-year-old pacer has been instrumental in Bengal’s triumph over Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, where his match-winning performance included a remarkable seven-wicket haul. His ability to bowl marathon spells and perform under pressure has earned him widespread praise, raising hopes of his return to the Test fold after a year-long injury layoff.

What has further fueled the debate is Shami's exceptional record in Australia. With 31 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 32.16, Shami has shown time and again that he thrives in challenging conditions. His standout moment came during the 2018-19 series in Perth, where he produced a brilliant 6/56, including a hat-trick opportunity, against Australia. Shami's skill in exploiting pace-friendly tracks, coupled with his relentless pace, makes him a natural fit for the bouncy Perth pitch.

India’s stand-in captain for the Perth clash, Jasprit Bumrah, has given a massive update on Shami's fitness and potential involvement in the opening Test. Bumrah will captain the Indian side in the first Test after Rohit Sharma made himself unavailable for the match following the birth of his second child.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bumrah confirmed that the management has been closely monitoring Shami’s progress and fitness. “Mohammad Shami is an integral part of this team. He’s started bowling, and the management is keeping a close eye on him. Hopefully, you might see him here,” Bumrah stated, signaling that Shami’s inclusion is very much on the cards.

Regarding team strategy, he confirmed the playing XI has been finalized, adding, "You'll come to know it tomorrow."

Bumrah on captaining India for Perth clash

In addition to Shami’s fitness, Bumrah also spoke about the team’s preparations for the high-stakes series. India’s fast bowlers have traditionally been the backbone of the side overseas, and Bumrah's leadership will be crucial in harnessing their full potential.

“We are prepared. We came in early and trained at the WACA. The onus is on the youngsters as well, but we have confidence in our bowling attack,” said Bumrah, who also expressed his excitement at leading the side in Test cricket, a format he has always wanted to play from childhood.

"It is an honour. I have my own style. Virat was different, Rohit was different, and I have my own way. I don't take it as a position. I love taking responsibility," he added.

Bumrah also revealed that he had discussions with Rohit Sharma before arriving in Perth, gaining clarity on leading the side during preparations. "I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here," he said.

He also acknowledged the unique challenge of being a fast-bowling captain, saying, "I have always advocated for pacers being captains. They are tactically better. Pat Cummins has done a phenomenal job, and there are many examples from the past like Kapil Dev. Hopefully, this is the start of a new tradition."

Despite the high stakes, Bumrah emphasized the importance of starting afresh. "The beauty of cricket is that whether you win or lose, you start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage," he noted.

