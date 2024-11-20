IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI

As India prepares for the first Test of the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the team is fine-tuning its lineup, keeping a sharp focus on the pace and bounce that the Optus Stadium pitch in Perth is expected to offer.

Top three changes in the lineup for Perth Test

India’s opening partnership will undergo a change with the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is unavailable following the birth of his child, and Shubman Gill, sidelined after a thumb fracture sustained while fielding. This opens the door for KL Rahul, who has experience at the top of the order, to step in. Rahul spent considerable time in the nets, honing his defensive technique and preparing for the challenging Australian conditions.

Devdutt Padikkal is likely to slot in at No. 3. Padikkal, who impressed during India's A team's tour of Australia earlier this month, is expected to make the jump to the senior team. Although his performance in the nets was inconsistent, his height and reach can be a weapon, particularly against the quicks. Despite a tough outing in the spicy conditions of Melbourne, his experience in Australian conditions makes him a strong contender.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, another option for the top order, remains unlikely to feature in the Test lineup after limited exposure in the nets. Easwaran’s discomfort against the extra pace on Australian pitches may keep him on the sidelines for now.

Battle for No.6 spot

At No. 4 and No. 5, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are settled fixtures, but the battle for the No. 6 spot remains intense. Dhruv Jurel appears to have the upper hand after a standout performance in the nets. Jurel showcased excellent decision-making, soft hands, and impressive timing, particularly when playing against pace. His twin fifties in the Melbourne conditions earlier this month have further bolstered his chances.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Khan’s day in the nets was less notable, with a dropped slip catch and a less impressive batting session.

Reddy and Rana in contention

India’s bowling attack is set to feature a mix of pace and spin. With Ravichandran Ashwin likely to take the sole spin role, due to his effectiveness against left-handed batters, the focus is on the pace department. Ravindra Jadeja skipped bowling in the nets at Optus Stadium but focused on an extended batting session. The absence of Shardul Thakur, a key allrounder on recent overseas tours, has opened up a spot for Nitish Kumar Reddy. Although Reddy doesn’t yet have the pace of an out-and-out fast bowler, his disciplined line and ability to contribute with the bat could make him a valuable asset for India, filling a role similar to Thakur’s.

Harshit Rana, a 22-year-old fast bowler, has been impressing with his work at the WACA, bowling into the wicket and unsettling batters. While his first-class experience is limited, his ability to generate bounce and pace has caught the attention of the coaching staff. However, with India having several experienced pacers in the squad, the final choice for the bowling lineup remains uncertain.

Bumrah to lead pace attack, Siraj to support

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian pace attack, with Mohammed Siraj likely to partner him. Siraj’s stellar performance during India’s last tour of Australia has earned him a trusted spot in the XI.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, though both have shown promise in the nets, remain in competition for the third pace spot. Krishna, in particular, has shown a knack for extracting bounce from the surface, making him a viable option for the final XI.

With the Optus Stadium pitch promising pace and bounce, the Indian team is adapting its strategy accordingly. The clay surface, similar to that of the WACA, will offer plenty of carry, but players will need to adjust to the uneven bounce that could emerge as the match progresses. India's training sessions have been geared toward preparing for these conditions, with emphasis on playing the ball late and handling the extra pace effectively.

India's likely playing XI for Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Abhimanyu Easwaran/Devdutt Padikkal

Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant

Dhruv Jurel/Sarfaraz Khan

Ravichandran Ashwin

Nitish Kumar Reddy/Harshit Rana

Jasprit Bumrah (C)

Mohammed Siraj

Akash Deep/Prasidh Krishna

