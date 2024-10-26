PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan beats England to clinch series 2-1

Pakistan secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over England in the third Test, successfully chasing down a target of 35 runs after bowling out England for 112 in their second innings.

Pakistan achieved a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over England in the third Test. After losing the first Test, Pakistan bounced back to win the second and third, securing their first home Test series win since 2021. The spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali played a pivotal role in Pakistan's series triumph. After dismissing England for a mere 112 runs in their second innings, Pakistan comfortably chased down the target of 35 runs with the loss of only one wicket. Score: England 267, 112; Pakistan 344, 37-1

Resuming their second innings on day three at 24-3, England were bowled out for 112. Joe Root top-scored for the visitors with 33 runs, while Harry Brook contributed 26. Apart from Root and Brook, only Ben Duckett (12), Gus Atkinson (10), and Jack Leach (10) managed to reach double figures in the second innings. Noman Ali was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, taking six wickets for 42 runs, while Sajid Khan claimed four wickets for 69 runs.

Although Brook and Root offered a glimmer of hope for England by taking the score past 50, Noman Ali broke the partnership, effectively ending England's resistance. Sajid Khan then cleaned up the tail, leaving Pakistan with a target of just 35 runs. Pakistan reached the target in 3.1 overs, losing only the wicket of Sayim Ayub. Abdullah Shafique remained unbeaten on five runs, while captain Shan Masood smashed 23 runs off six balls.

This is the first time since their series win against Zimbabwe in 1995, after losing the first Test, that Pakistan has achieved a similar feat. It also marks Pakistan's first Test series victory against England since 2015 and their first home Test series win since 2021. Pakistani spinners dominated the series, taking a combined 73 wickets, the most by spinners in a Test series in Pakistan.

