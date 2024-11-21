(PHOTOS) Disha Patani sizzles in gorgeous thigh-high slit, off-shoulder gown; take a look

Disha Patani continues to enchant her fans with her stunning social media presence. Recently, the actress shared breathtaking photos in a blue off-shoulder, thigh-high slit gown, leaving fans awestruck. Known for her charm and style, Disha’s latest pictures have set Instagram ablaze with admiration and praise

Disha Patani once again captivated her fans with her recent Instagram updates. On Thursday, the actress shared a series of breathtaking photos donning a blue off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. Paired with high heels, open hair, and minimal accessories, she exuded glamour and elegance, leaving her followers mesmerized

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, expressing their admiration for her appearance. One fan likened her to a "star shining in the night," while another referred to her outfit as stunning. Several users labeled her the "prettiest girl on the planet," adding heart and fire emojis to their messages

Disha’s rumored boyfriend, Aleksander Alex, also reacted to her pictures by dropping heart-eye emojis. Aleksander, who garnered attention for having Disha’s face tattooed on his arm, is often spotted with the actress. While Disha refers to him as a friend, fans continue to speculate about their relationship

On the professional front, Disha recently appeared in Kanguva, a historical action-drama co-starring Suriya and Bobby Deol. Disha portrayed a fierce bounty hunter, collaborating with Suriya’s warrior character and his modern counterpart in a dual-timeline narrative. Bobby Deol’s portrayal of a formidable warrior added intensity to the film

Directed by Siva, Kanguva has received positive responses and continues to perform steadily at the box office. The film’s engaging storyline, combined with compelling performances, has contributed to its success, cementing Disha’s place as a versatile actress in Indian cinema

