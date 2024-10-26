ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghanistan A Defeats India A to enter final

Chasing Afghanistan's 207-run target, India A managed only 186/7 in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh, who scored 64 off 34 balls before being dismissed on the last ball, was India's top scorer.

cricket ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghanistan A Defeats India A to enter final scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Afghanistan A defeated India A by 20 runs to reach the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Chasing Afghanistan's 207-run target, India A managed only 186/7 in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh, who scored 64 off 34 balls before being dismissed on the last ball, was India's top scorer.

India A came close to the target but it's Afghanistan A who qualify for the final.

Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/NSa9hqs3U3#INDAvAFGA | #ACC | #MensT20EmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #SemiFinal pic.twitter.com/wxrYXK11R6

— BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2024

While Abhishek Sharma and captain Tilak Varma disappointed at the top, Ramandeep and Nishant Sindhu's late hitting reduced the margin of India's defeat. Sri Lanka, who defeated Pakistan in the first semi-final, will face Afghanistan in the final on Sunday. Earlier, India A had entered the last four stage after winning all their group stage matches. Score: Afghanistan A 206/5 (20 overs), India A 186/7 (20 overs).

India A suffered an early setback in their chase, losing Abhishek Sharma (7 off 5) after he hit a six off Allah Gazanfar. Prabhsimran Singh (19 off 13) started well but couldn't see through the powerplay, falling to Gazanfar. Captain Tilak Varma (16 off 14) also departed before the end of the powerplay, leaving India A at 48/3. Ayush Badoni and Nehal Wadhera then revived India A's hopes with a counter-attack. However, Wadhera's run-out (20 off 14) pegged India A back.

After reaching 100, Ayush Badoni (31 off 24) also fell. At 122/5 in 15 overs, Ramandeep and Nishant gave India A a glimmer of hope, but Sindhu's run-out in the 18th over sealed India's fate. India A needed 38 runs in the last two overs and 30 in the final over. Ramandeep's lone battle could only reduce the margin of defeat.

Earlier, Afghanistan A openers Zubair Akbar (64 off 41) and Sediqullah Atal (83 off 52) provided a fiery start with a 137-run partnership in 14 overs. Karim Janat (41 off 20) and Mohammad Ishaq (12 off 7) further boosted Afghanistan's total. RasikhSalam was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets.

