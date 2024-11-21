Dhanush-Aishwarya’s divorce case: Court’s final decision revealed; Details inside

Actors Dhanush and Aishwarya appeared in court today regarding their divorce case. The court's decision has been revealed.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Actor Dhanush

Dhanush, the acting giant of Kollywood, is seen as a controversial figure among the film industry. A few days ago, Nayanthara released a 3-page statement alleging that Dhanush, who is silent, is the reason why his wedding documentary has not been released for 2 years, and that he is asking for 10 crores for using a 3-minute scene from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

article_image2

Nayanthara and Dhanush

But while Dhanush did not say a word about this... Dhanush's father came forward and said that what Nayanthara said was a lie. While the issue between Dhanush and Nayanthara is going on one side, Dhanush's life problem has now come to court again. After the divorce, Saindhavi agreed to work with her ex-husband GV Prakash - Fans are surprised!

article_image3

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush Divorce

Actor Dhanush married Aishwarya, daughter of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, in 2004. They have two sons. After 18 years of marriage, in 2022, they announced that they are going to get divorced. After both of them announced their separation... Aishwarya filed a case in the Chennai Family Court last year seeking divorce.

article_image4

Dhanush and Aishwarya Divorce

When this case came up for hearing twice before, neither Aishwarya nor Dhanush appeared in court. So the information spread that they are going to live together again. Confirming this suspicion, Aishwarya and Dhanush watched the FDFS show of the film 'Vettaiyan' in the same theatre, and Dhanush congratulated his father-in-law Rajinikanth on the success of 'Vettaiyan'. Acted in only one Tamil film; Owner of crores of property with private jet; Do you know who this child is?

article_image5

Dhanush - Aishwarya

In this situation, Dhanush - Aishwarya's divorce petition came up for hearing in the Chennai Family Welfare Court today. The question arose whether both of them would appear this time? While Aishwarya appeared around 10.30 am today. As Dhanush was late, the case was adjourned to 12 o'clock. Dhanush arrived at the court at 11:30 and both Dhanush and Aishwarya appeared before the judge at 12 o'clock.

article_image6

Court Order

It is said that both of them appeared before the judge and said that they are not interested in living together anymore and requested that their marriage be declared invalid. Following this, the judge has informed that the verdict in this case will be delivered on the 27th. Famous actor new entry in Sun TV Kayal serial

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Channel: Shows like Fauji 2, Ramayan and more to stream soon RBA

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Channel: Shows like Fauji 2, Ramayan and more to stream soon

Swara Bhasker calls out trolls over viral no-makeup photo, defends her personal choices NTI

Swara Bhasker calls out trolls over viral no-makeup photo, defends her personal choices

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls our Rajat Dalal for disrespecting women [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls our Rajat Dalal for disrespecting women [WATCH]

Coachella 2025: Malayali rapper Hanumankind to perform at prestigious music festival; Read more ATG

Coachella 2025: Malayali rapper Hanumankind to perform at prestigious music festival; Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet KISS at 'Lee' screening; video goes viral [WATCH] ATG

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet KISS at 'Lee' screening; video goes viral [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Here how actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with diabetes RBA

Here's how actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with diabetes

AAP names 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections 2025; includes BJP, Congress defectors AJR

AAP names 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections 2025; includes BJP, Congress defectors

7 Winter diabetes management tips: Stay active, hydrated and balanced NTI

7 Winter diabetes management tips: Stay active, hydrated and balanced

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall across several districts; cyclone expected to make landfall dmn

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall across several districts; cyclone expected to make landfall

Champions Trophy Tour: Pakistan Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout watch snt

Champions Trophy Tour: Pak's Abbottabad scenery praise backfires, reminded of Osama bin Laden's hideout| WATCH

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon