Dhanush-Aishwarya’s divorce case: Court’s final decision revealed; Details inside

Actors Dhanush and Aishwarya appeared in court today regarding their divorce case. The court's decision has been revealed.

Actor Dhanush

Dhanush, the acting giant of Kollywood, is seen as a controversial figure among the film industry. A few days ago, Nayanthara released a 3-page statement alleging that Dhanush, who is silent, is the reason why his wedding documentary has not been released for 2 years, and that he is asking for 10 crores for using a 3-minute scene from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Nayanthara and Dhanush

But while Dhanush did not say a word about this... Dhanush's father came forward and said that what Nayanthara said was a lie. While the issue between Dhanush and Nayanthara is going on one side, Dhanush's life problem has now come to court again. After the divorce, Saindhavi agreed to work with her ex-husband GV Prakash - Fans are surprised!

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush Divorce

Actor Dhanush married Aishwarya, daughter of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, in 2004. They have two sons. After 18 years of marriage, in 2022, they announced that they are going to get divorced. After both of them announced their separation... Aishwarya filed a case in the Chennai Family Court last year seeking divorce.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Divorce

When this case came up for hearing twice before, neither Aishwarya nor Dhanush appeared in court. So the information spread that they are going to live together again. Confirming this suspicion, Aishwarya and Dhanush watched the FDFS show of the film 'Vettaiyan' in the same theatre, and Dhanush congratulated his father-in-law Rajinikanth on the success of 'Vettaiyan'. Acted in only one Tamil film; Owner of crores of property with private jet; Do you know who this child is?

Dhanush - Aishwarya

In this situation, Dhanush - Aishwarya's divorce petition came up for hearing in the Chennai Family Welfare Court today. The question arose whether both of them would appear this time? While Aishwarya appeared around 10.30 am today. As Dhanush was late, the case was adjourned to 12 o'clock. Dhanush arrived at the court at 11:30 and both Dhanush and Aishwarya appeared before the judge at 12 o'clock.

Court Order

It is said that both of them appeared before the judge and said that they are not interested in living together anymore and requested that their marriage be declared invalid. Following this, the judge has informed that the verdict in this case will be delivered on the 27th. Famous actor new entry in Sun TV Kayal serial

Latest Videos