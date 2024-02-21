IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh

Former England captain Alastair Cook recommends resting struggling batter Jonny Bairstow for the Ranchi Test against India to protect the player. Cook proposes giving Dan Lawrence an opportunity and also advises England to rest James Anderson and Mark Wood, bringing in Ollie Robinson and uncapped Gus Atkinson for a refreshed bowling attack.

Alastair Cook, the former England captain, is advising the team to bench out-of-form wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow for the Ranchi Test against India, aiming to shield the struggling player. Bairstow, playing as a specialist batter, has had a challenging series, averaging 17.00 with scores of 0, 4, 25, 26, 37, and 10 in six innings. Cook suggests giving Dan Lawrence a chance to step in without the weight of previous performances. However, former captain Michael Atherton believes England's management will likely support Bairstow in this critical phase.

As India opts to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test, Cook recommends England do the same with James Anderson and Mark Wood, bringing in Ollie Robinson and uncapped Gus Atkinson for the match in Dharamsala. Cook believes Anderson and Wood could be more effective in the cooler conditions of Dharamsala and advocates for the inclusion of Robinson for control and Atkinson for a fresh approach in the bowling attack. Atherton shares the sentiment that England may consider resting Anderson to revitalize the bowling lineup. England currently trails the series 1-2.

