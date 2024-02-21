Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh

    Former England captain Alastair Cook recommends resting struggling batter Jonny Bairstow for the Ranchi Test against India to protect the player. Cook proposes giving Dan Lawrence an opportunity and also advises England to rest James Anderson and Mark Wood, bringing in Ollie Robinson and uncapped Gus Atkinson for a refreshed bowling attack.

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    Alastair Cook, the former England captain, is advising the team to bench out-of-form wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow for the Ranchi Test against India, aiming to shield the struggling player. Bairstow, playing as a specialist batter, has had a challenging series, averaging 17.00 with scores of 0, 4, 25, 26, 37, and 10 in six innings. Cook suggests giving Dan Lawrence a chance to step in without the weight of previous performances. However, former captain Michael Atherton believes England's management will likely support Bairstow in this critical phase.

    As India opts to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test, Cook recommends England do the same with James Anderson and Mark Wood, bringing in Ollie Robinson and uncapped Gus Atkinson for the match in Dharamsala. Cook believes Anderson and Wood could be more effective in the cooler conditions of Dharamsala and advocates for the inclusion of Robinson for control and Atkinson for a fresh approach in the bowling attack. Atherton shares the sentiment that England may consider resting Anderson to revitalize the bowling lineup. England currently trails the series 1-2.

    Also Read: Akaay Kohli is already an Instagram star! Fake accounts dedicated to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son rise

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Overjoyed Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan celebrate son Akaay's birth by distributing sweets; WATCH viral video snt

    Elated Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan celebrate Akaay's birth by distributing sweets; WATCH viral video

    cricket Akaay Kohli is already an Instagram star! Fake accounts dedicated to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son rise osf

    Akaay Kohli is already an Instagram star! Fake accounts dedicated to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son rise

    cricket From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket stars wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on birth of second child osf

    From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket stars wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on birth of second child

    Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia snt

    Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachinnn Sachinnn' chants as he boards flight; viral video sparks nostalgia

    cricket Akaay Kohli's birth fuels excitement for RCB future with John de Villiers; memes on ABD being right explodes osf

    Akaay Kohli's birth fuels excitement for RCB future with John de Villiers; memes on ABD being right explodes

    Recent Stories

    6 ways to speed up your smartphone gcw

    6 ways to speed up your smartphone

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Know date, timing, significance and more rkn

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Know date, timing, significance and more

    West Bengal horror: Mother brutally murders 10-year-old son in Hooghly after he discovers her lesbian affair snt

    West Bengal horror: Mother brutally murders 10-year-old son in Hooghly after he discovers her lesbian affair

    5 most awaited smartphones expected to launch in March 2024 gcw

    5 most awaited smartphones to launch in March 2024

    Photos Nayanthara looks stunning in lemon yellow silk saree best actress award at DPIFF 2024 RBA

    Photos: Nayanthara looks stunning in lemon yellow silk saree; wins ‘best actress’ award at DPIFF 2024

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon