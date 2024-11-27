From Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana sets new benchmark

The central and state governments have launched several schemes for women. The West Bengal government has launched Lakshmi Bhandar and Kanyashree. Now, the Odisha government will give not Rs 1000 or Rs 2000, but Rs 10,000!

Under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the government provides Rs 1,000 per month to women from the general category and Rs 1,200 per month to SC/ST women.

However, the Odisha government has launched a groundbreaking initiative where eligible women will receive Rs 10,000 annually, far surpassing the allowances offered in other schemes.

The Subhadra Yojana: A new milestone in women's welfare

This transformative scheme, called Subhadra Yojana, was introduced by Odisha’s Chief Minister to empower women. Reports indicate that women aged 21 to 60 will be the primary beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries receive Rs 10,000 annually in two installments of Rs 5,000 each. It is reported that many women enrolled in the scheme have already received their first installment. The third phase of the scheme has now commenced.

Eligibility criteria for Subhadra Yojana

To apply for Subhadra Yojana, certain conditions must be fulfilled: Permanent Residency: Only permanent residents of Odisha are eligible.

Income Limit: The family’s annual income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

Government Employees: Families with government employees are not eligible.

Age Restriction: Applicants must be between 21 and 60 years old as of July 1, 2024.

One Applicant per Household: Only one woman per household can apply for the scheme.

