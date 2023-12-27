Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH)

    India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, surprised cricket enthusiasts at Centurion with an unexpected display of medium-paced bowling during the delayed toss for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, showcased a rare skillset at Centurion during the delayed toss for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Dravid, usually seen providing throwdowns and bowling off-spin, surprised onlookers as he took on the role of a medium-pacer, rolling his arm due to wet patches causing the toss delay.

    Dravid, during his international playing career, was not considered a part-time bowler, amassing a mere five wickets in 51 overs. His last bowling stint in Test cricket was in 2002 against West Indies, where he dismissed wicketkeeper-batsman Ridley Jacobs.

    In the absence of Mohammed Shami, debutant Prasidh Krishna was introduced into the squad. Dravid expressed optimism about Krishna's potential but emphasised the need for realism as it marked his first Test match.

    Dravid acknowledged the challenges of playing in South Africa, calling for a bit of luck in these conditions. With the team eyeing a historic Test series win in South Africa, Dravid emphasised the importance of performances and a touch of luck for success in red-ball cricket in these conditions.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
