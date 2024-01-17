Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Double super over drama unfolds in Bangalore

    In a riveting conclusion to the T20I series between Afghanistan and India, the third and final match heads into a second consecutive Super Over as both teams remain deadlocked.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 11:11 PM IST

    The third and final T20I between Afghanistan and India is heading into its second Super Over, with both teams locked in a tie at the conclusion of the initial Super Over. This marks the occurrence of two consecutive Super Overs, as the first one also concludes with a deadlock.

    In the earlier stages of the match, while chasing a target of 212, Afghanistan confronted a formidable challenge, requiring 36 runs off the last two overs and 19 off the final over. Gulbadin Naib's heroic batting efforts proved instrumental in taking the game to a Super Over, as Afghanistan managed to gather 17 runs from Avesh Khan's 19th over and 18 runs from Mukesh Kumar's concluding over.

    Rohit Sharma's night of record-breaking performances showcased a remarkable innings, achieving his half-century in just 41 balls and ultimately registering a historic fifth T20I century. His unbeaten score of 121 off 69 balls, featuring 11 boundaries and eight towering sixes, played a pivotal role in steering India towards an imposing total. Despite facing early setbacks, Afghanistan's openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, exhibited resilience by accumulating 93 runs in the initial 11 overs. However, the strategic brilliance of Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav disrupted their partnership, setting the stage for a thrilling climax in Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
