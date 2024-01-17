T20 World Cup 2024: Eisenhower Park gears up for India v Pakistan spectacle with unique modular features

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan World Cup fixture is set to unfold at Eisenhower Park, Nassau County, with the venue undergoing rapid development and expected to be ready in just three months.

Eisenhower Park, the chosen venue for the IndoPak World Cup fixture, is set to be ready within three months, according to confirmation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Located in Nassau County, 30 miles east of Manhattan, the project officially commenced this week. The facility, designated to host eight matches during June's Twenty20 World Cup, including the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, is expected to be completed within the specified timeframe.

"The stadium, which will be completed within three months, will have a capacity for 34,000 fans across premium and general admission seating as well as VIP and hospitality suites, including a party deck and cabanas to host the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever," stated the ICC. Cricbuzz reported on Wednesday that grandstands used for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix are being repurposed for the cricket event, showcasing a pioneering use of modular stadiums in the cricketing world.

Designed by the renowned architectural firm Populous, responsible for iconic stadiums worldwide, such as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the Eisenhower Park facility promises various seating options, including premium and general admission, VIP suites, and a unique party deck and cabanas.

In terms of the playing surface, the ICC revealed plans to use drop-in pitches, a method widely adopted in sports like Formula 1, Golf, and the Olympic Games. The drop-in square, currently under preparation in Florida, will be transported to New York in early May.

"The development of the pitches is being undertaken by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions, led by renowned Adelaide Oval Head Curator Damian Hough, while the outfield is being delivered by the LandTek Group, US-based sports turf experts who have worked with the New York Yankees and New York Mets," shared Chris Tetley, Head of Events, ICC, during a virtual media roundtable on Wednesday. He also disclosed that ticket sales for the June 1-29 event will commence in a fortnight.

The upcoming 20-team, 29-day, 48-game tournament will feature 16 matches in the US, with the remaining games taking place in the Caribbean islands, culminating in the semifinals and final.

