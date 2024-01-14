Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Juan James named captain of South Africa Under-19 amid safety concerns and leadership change

    Cricket South Africa has appoints Juan James as the new captain of the South Africa Under-19 cricket team, replacing David Teeger.

    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 9:54 PM IST

    Juan James has been appointed as the captain of the South Africa Under-19 cricket team, as announced by Cricket South Africa on Sunday. The 19-year-old all-rounder from Western Province will assume the leadership position following the removal of David Teeger, who faced concerns over his pro-Israeli statements during a recent award function, sparking fears of potential protests.

    James previously led the SA U19 team in the third and fifth matches of the five-match 50-over series against Bangladesh in July last year. The decision to replace Teeger was influenced by the anticipation of protests related to the war in Gaza during the upcoming Under-19 World Cup. CSA emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants and spectators, citing the need to respect expert advice on security matters.

    "We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," CSA had said in a statement on Friday. "We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 (SA U19) captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.

    "CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators.

    South Africa, hosting the tournament, will commence their campaign on January 19 against West Indies at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, followed by matches against England and Scotland in the group stage.

