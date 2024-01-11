Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Nabi's heroics propel Afghanistan to 158/5 in Mohali

    Afghanistan managed to achieve a competitive total of 158/5 in the series opener against India after a slow start. Mohammad Nabi's impressive hitting played a pivotal role.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 8:47 PM IST

    Afghanistan concludes the initial innings with a defendable total after a sluggish start to their campaign. Mohammad Nabi's impressive hitting guided them to 158/5 in 20 overs during the series opener.

    Arshdeep Singh initiated proceedings with a maiden over and created an opportunity when Ibrahim Zadran struck one to Shivam Dube at mid-off, who unfortunately dropped the catch with the skipper at just 1 run.

    Dube swiftly made amends by dismissing Ibrahim on the second delivery of his bowling spell. Azmatullah Omarzai also survived a drop off Dube's bowling, courtesy of Rohit Sharma, but not before the Indian skipper executed a remarkable catch in the covers to dismiss Zadran.

    The opening pair cautiously built a 50-run partnership, with Axar Patel claiming the first wicket and Dube securing the second in the subsequent over. Rahmat Shah's T20I debut ended without much impact, leading the team to slide to 57/3 at the halfway mark.

    Also Read: AB de Villiers applauds India's move of bringing back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for T20Is

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 8:47 PM IST
