'We will peel off ISKCON devotees' skin': Radical Muslims protest on Bangladesh streets amid unrest (WATCH)

Thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Dhaka on Tuesday (Nov 26), carrying out a series of protests against the ISKCON community following the controversial arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. The protests have been marked by provocative slogans, including one that openly threatened to “peel off the skins” of ISKCON devotees, further intensifying religious tensions in the country.



Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh?

The arrest of Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Sammilita Sanatani Jote, took place on November 25 near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Das, a well-known figure in the ISKCON community, had recently spoken out about the deteriorating safety conditions for Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh following a shift in the political landscape earlier this year. His comments have raised concerns among many, particularly in the wake of increasing attacks on religious minorities in the country.

The protests erupted shortly after Das’s arrest, with demonstrators denouncing his actions and rallying against the Hindu community’s perceived influence. The protestors’ chants have taken a more violent turn, with some threatening the lives of ISKCON devotees and calling for the expulsion of the religious group from the country. In some cases, protestors have even expressed their desire to eliminate the group’s presence in Bangladesh.



Bangladesh HC refuses to ban ISKCON: Outrage as organization distances itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das (WATCH)

This growing unrest follows a series of violent attacks on Hindus, including arson, looting, and vandalism of temples and businesses. The situation has been exacerbated by extremist elements within the country who continue to target religious minorities. The arrest of Das has only intensified the anger, with members of the Hindu community voicing their concerns over the safety of minorities under the current regime.

In response to the unrest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India issued a statement expressing deep concern over the arrest and subsequent denial of bail to Das. “We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh,” the MEA statement read.

