    ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average'

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) has assigned an 'Average' rating to the pitch used in the ODI World Cup 2023 final clash between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    The pitch used in the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been assessed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and received an 'Average' rating. This rating is consistent with the evaluation given to the pitch used in the second semi-final at Eden Gardens, where Australia faced South Africa.

    During the high-stakes final on November 19, played on a used pitch, Australia secured their sixth World Cup title by defeating India by 6 wickets. India, batting first, posted a total of 240 runs on the slow track, and Australia successfully chased the target in 43 overs. Travis Head's impressive performance included accumulating 137 runs off 120 balls.

    In the second semi-final at Eden Gardens, Australia restricted South Africa to 212 runs in 49.4 overs before achieving victory in 47.2 overs, losing 7 wickets.

    The pitch assessments for both matches were conducted by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft for the final and Javagal Srinath for the second semi-final. Additionally, the tracks used in the four other games involving Team India against South Africa in Kolkata, England in Lucknow, Pakistan in Ahmedabad, and Australia in Chennai were also rated as 'Average,' failing to meet the expectations of the governing body.

    However, the pitch used in the first semi-final between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai received a positive 'Good' rating.

    Looking ahead, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host a series of three matches between India A and England Lions, scheduled to take place from January 6 to February 5. Originally planned for Mumbai, Pune, and Karnataka, the series has been relocated to Ahmedabad.

