'Why not Virat Kohli?': Fans miffed as ICC overlooks batting icon from November's Player of the Month nominees

The exclusion of Virat Kohli from the November nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award has sparked discontent among fans.

Mohammed Shami, India's pace spearhead and top wicket-taker of the recent ICC World Cup, is in the running for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for November 2023. However, fans are discontented with the exclusion of Virat Kohli, who delivered exceptional performances during the World Cup, consistently rescuing India from challenging situations. Social media platforms are flooded with fan reactions expressing their dissatisfaction.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominees for November, including Australia's Travis Head, a batting sensation making a strong comeback post-injury, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who showcased remarkable performances in both ODIs and T20Is.

Shami's stellar World Cup performance extended into November, where he secured 15 wickets at an impressive average of 12.06. His standout moment included a phenomenal 5/18 against Sri Lanka, proving pivotal in India's victory. The fast bowler continued to make impactful contributions, maintaining his status as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Travis Head's return to the Australian squad after a prolonged injury layoff was marked by a spectacular century against New Zealand. Throughout November, he accumulated 220 runs in ODIs, showcasing consistency with notable performances in the Cricket World Cup semi-final and final, where he played a crucial role in Australia's triumph.

Glenn Maxwell's remarkable form continued as he gathered 204 runs in ODIs with an astonishing average of 204 and a strike rate of 152.23. His absence due to a golfing mishap was overcome by a sensational double century, making history as the first by an Australian in Men's One-Day Internationals. Maxwell's impactful century in the T20I series against India further solidified his nomination.

While Shami, Head, and Maxwell stand out for their exceptional performances, fans express their discontent over the absence of Virat Kohli, emphasizing his significant contributions during the World Cup.

Here are some of the Twitter reaction on not nominating Virat Kohli: