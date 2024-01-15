Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'God of cricket is returning': Sachin Tendulkar practicing for OWOF Cup sends wave of excitement (WATCH)

    In a thrilling development, the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is making a return, igniting the excitement of fans as he prepares for the OWOF Cup in Bengaluru.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar is set to grace the cricket field once more in the OWOF Cup in Bengaluru. Despite bidding adieu to the game over a decade ago, the resounding cheer of "Sachin Sachin" continues to echo, fueled by fans' enduring desire to witness the Little Master's mastery at the crease. Tendulkar, holder of numerous formidable records, is making a return to cricket on January 18, 2024, in the "One World One Family Cup" at Sai Krishna Cricket Stadium in Bangalore.

    This unique cricketing event will feature a clash between two teams captained by the cricketing legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. As anticipation builds among fans eager to witness the iconic cover drives and sumptuous straight drives, Tendulkar's return promises to be a spectacle. Despite having achieved every conceivable milestone in cricket, Tendulkar, now approaching 50, continues to exude the motivation and conviction to play the sport.

    Since his retirement, Tendulkar has sporadically graced the field, consistently leaving fans in awe and reaffirming that the cricketing maestro still possesses his unmatched skills. With the date drawing near, the prospect of witnessing Tendulkar's timeless shots and hearing the crowd chant "Sachin Sachin" once again adds to the excitement surrounding this exhibition match. Stay tuned for updates on how to catch this much-anticipated encounter live.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
