    Young Cricket sensation Prakhar Chaturvedi creates history with unbeaten 404 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final

    In a monumental moment for cricket enthusiasts, Karnataka's emerging star, Prakhar Chaturvedi, has etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the first player to score an unbeaten 404 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final against Mumbai.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Prakhar Chaturvedi, the emerging batting prodigy hailing from Karnataka, etched his name in cricketing history by achieving an unprecedented feat in the Cooch Behar Trophy final against Mumbai. In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Chaturvedi became the first player ever to amass a staggering 404 not out, setting a new benchmark in the prestigious tournament.

    The young cricketer's extraordinary innings unfolded as Karnataka faced off against Mumbai in the intense final of the Cooch Behar Trophy. Prakhar Chaturvedi's monumental 404 not out showcased not only his remarkable talent but also his ability to thrive under pressure on the grand stage. This incredible achievement has undoubtedly added a new chapter to his burgeoning cricketing career.

    For cricket enthusiasts eager to delve into the finer details of this record-breaking innings and witness the unparalleled skills of Prakhar Chaturvedi, continue scrolling for more insights into this historic moment. Karnataka's triumph in the Cooch Behar Trophy final, propelled by Chaturvedi's outstanding performance, has left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

    Also Read: Virat Kohli asking security officials to be kind with Indore fan who hugged Indian icon wins hearts (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 3:36 PM IST
