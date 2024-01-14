Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mohammed Shami's brother, Mohammed Kaif steals the show with spectacular performance in Ranji Trophy debut

    Mohammed Kaif, brother of cricket star Mohammed Shami, makes a dazzling debut in First-Class cricket, showcasing brilliance with both bat and ball in the Ranji Trophy clash between Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami's brother, Mohammed Kaif, is making waves in the cricketing world with a stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy. After a remarkable bowling spell of 4 for 14, Kaif showcased his batting prowess at number 9, scoring an unbeaten 45 to help Bengal secure a first-innings lead of 128 runs against Uttar Pradesh in their Group B match on day two in Kanpur. Notably, this marks Kaif's debut in First-Class cricket.

    Earlier in the month, Shami had congratulated his brother on earning a spot in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, acknowledging his perseverance and success.

    In the Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy clash, Kaif's team faced challenging conditions, folding up for 188 after resuming at 95 for 5. Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered an outstanding performance, claiming figures of 8 for 41. Despite UP's resilience in the second innings, closing at 46 for no loss, Bengal holds a lead of 82 runs.

    Day 3 promises an intriguing contest, with UP aiming to overcome the deficit and assert dominance, while Bengal's bowlers strive to seize the early initiative.

    On Saturday, Bengal faced a challenging situation, losing three wickets for 15 runs. However, Kaif emerged as the top-scorer with an unbeaten 45 off 79 balls. The ninth-wicket partnership between Kaif and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (20) added crucial 52 runs, contributing to Bengal's fighting total. Kaif's innings included four boundaries and two sixes. Following Suraj's dismissal, Kaif partnered with Ishan Porel (10), adding another vital 26 runs for the last wicket, guiding the hosts to a respectable total.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 3:56 PM IST
