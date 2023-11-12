England's tour of West Indies: Six players from the World Cup squad retained by England

England announces a dynamic squad for the white-ball series against West Indies, featuring only six retained players from the World Cup squad.

For England's upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies, the ODI squad features only six players retained from the World Cup squad, with skipper Jos Buttler leading the charge. The fresh squads for the three ODIs and five T20Is, scheduled from December 3 to 21, showcase a mix of experience and newcomers. The retained players include Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse. Josh Tongue, Ollie Pope, and John Turner, all uncapped in ODIs, secure spots in the 50-over lineup for the Caribbean tour. Test openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are also included in the 15-member squad.

ODI Squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, John Turner

T20I Squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes

Moeen Ali, omitted from the West Indies ODI team, makes a return for the T20Is. Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, and Adil Rashid, part of the World Cup squad but not selected for the West Indies ODIs, join the T20I leg.

Notable omissions from the World Cup squad for the West Indies series include Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey (retired), and Mark Wood. Buttler, Livingstone, Curran, Atkinson, and Brook are the five players retained from the World Cup squad, with young legspinner Rehan Ahmed also earning spots in both squads.

The West Indies tour kicks off with the first two ODIs in Antigua on December 3 and 6, followed by the third ODI in Barbados on December 9. The T20Is commence in Barbados on December 12, with two matches in Grenada on December 14 and 16. The series concludes with the last two games in Trinidad on December 19 and 21.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur addresses Pakistan's setback and Babar Azam's learning curve