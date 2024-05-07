Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported

    West Nile fever is caused by the West Nile virus (WNV), primarily transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. Kerala's Kozhikode district has reported a total of 10 cases with 5 people recovering from the disease. 

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 7, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Kozhikode is on high alert for West Nile fever, with the health department announcing plans to escalate mosquito eradication efforts. A meeting is scheduled for this afternoon to strategize preventive measures. Ten cases of the disease have been identified, spanning Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, with five patients having recovered. The sample results for the two deceased individuals are still pending.

    What is West Nile Fever?

    West Nile fever is a viral infection caused by the West Nile virus (WNV), which is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly species of the Culex genus. The virus is named after the West Nile region of Uganda, where it was first identified in 1937. The disease was first reported in Kerala in 2011 in Alappuzha. In 2019, a 6-year-old boy died of West Nile in Malappuram district.

    Symptoms:

    Symptoms of West Nile fever can vary widely, and many people infected with the virus may not experience any symptoms at all (asymptomatic). However, when symptoms do occur, they typically appear within 3 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Common symptoms include:

    Mild Symptoms:

    Fever, Headache, Body aches, Fatigue, Joint pain, Nausea, Vomiting

    Severe Symptoms (Neuroinvasive Disease):

    High fever, Stiff neck, Confusion or disorientation, Tremors or muscle jerking, Seizures, Paralysis, Coma

    West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly mosquitoes of the Culex species. These mosquitoes become infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus. While birds are the primary reservoir for the virus, humans and other mammals can become infected if bitten by an infected mosquito. West Nile virus is not directly transmitted from person to person, except in rare cases through organ transplantation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding, or from mother to baby during pregnancy or childbirth.
     

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Supreme Court expresses displeasure over extra fee for sanitary waste disposal in Kochi city anr

    Kerala: Supreme Court expresses displeasure over extra fee for sanitary waste disposal in Kochi city

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in next five days; Check details anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in next five days; Check details

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature

    Recent Stories

    Where is Deepika Padukone? Why did actress skip Met Gala THIS year? Check her viral photo RBA

    Where is Deepika Padukone? Why did actress skip Met Gala THIS year? Check her viral photo

    Weight loss drinks: 6 liquids that can help reduce your inches RKK

    Weight loss drinks: 6 liquids that can help reduce your inches

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered AJR

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it?

    Salman Khan house firing case: Police arrests 5th accused from Rajasthan who provided money to shooters RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Police arrests 5th accused from Rajasthan who provided money to shooters

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon