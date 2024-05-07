Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported

West Nile fever is caused by the West Nile virus (WNV), primarily transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. Kerala's Kozhikode district has reported a total of 10 cases with 5 people recovering from the disease.

Kozhikode: Kozhikode is on high alert for West Nile fever, with the health department announcing plans to escalate mosquito eradication efforts. A meeting is scheduled for this afternoon to strategize preventive measures. Ten cases of the disease have been identified, spanning Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, with five patients having recovered. The sample results for the two deceased individuals are still pending.

What is West Nile Fever?

West Nile fever is a viral infection caused by the West Nile virus (WNV), which is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly species of the Culex genus. The virus is named after the West Nile region of Uganda, where it was first identified in 1937. The disease was first reported in Kerala in 2011 in Alappuzha. In 2019, a 6-year-old boy died of West Nile in Malappuram district.

Symptoms:

Symptoms of West Nile fever can vary widely, and many people infected with the virus may not experience any symptoms at all (asymptomatic). However, when symptoms do occur, they typically appear within 3 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Common symptoms include:

Mild Symptoms:

Fever, Headache, Body aches, Fatigue, Joint pain, Nausea, Vomiting

Severe Symptoms (Neuroinvasive Disease):

High fever, Stiff neck, Confusion or disorientation, Tremors or muscle jerking, Seizures, Paralysis, Coma

West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly mosquitoes of the Culex species. These mosquitoes become infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus. While birds are the primary reservoir for the virus, humans and other mammals can become infected if bitten by an infected mosquito. West Nile virus is not directly transmitted from person to person, except in rare cases through organ transplantation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding, or from mother to baby during pregnancy or childbirth.



