Weight loss drinks: 6 liquids that can help reduce your inches

Dr Ashee Dwivedi warang, BDS, Clinical Nutritionist, suggested six drinks that can help you lose weight.

Green Tea

Green tea is full of antioxidants and catechins, which are chemicals that speed up the metabolism and help burn fat. 

Water with Lemon

To help your body digest food, flush out toxins, and stay hydrated, start your day with a glass of water flavored with lemon. 

Drinking apple cider vinegar

Drinking apple cider vinegar mixed with water before a meal may help lower hunger, make you feel fuller, and speed up fat burning, all of which can help you lose weight.

Protein Shake

A protein shake made with protein powder, fruits, and veggies can replace a meal and keep you full. It can also help you lose weight, build muscle, and control your hunger.

Vegetable Juice

Fresh vegetable juice, like celery, and cucumber juice gives you nutrients, keeps you hydrated, and helps you lose weight by lowering the number of calories you eat.

Herbal Teas

Peppermint, ginger, and dandelion herbal teas can help your stomach, reduce bloating, and make you feel calmer. 

