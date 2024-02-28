Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England

    Explore the inner thoughts and emotional journey of cricket star Dhruv Jurel as he grappled with a sleepless night following his Day 2 challenges in the Ranchi Test against England.

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    Dhruv Jurel emerged as a national sensation following a remarkable debut Test series. The wicketkeeper-batsman delivered a career-best performance, notably scoring 90 runs and a match-winning 39 not out across two innings in India's fourth Test against England. In the preceding Test in Rajkot, he had already showcased his talent by scoring 46 runs and was honoured with the 'Player of the Match' title in Ranchi.

    Reflecting on his exceptional innings, Jurel admitted to experiencing sleeplessness the night after Day 2. He expressed his relentless focus on spending more time in the middle, adding runs, and contributing to the team's success. The cricketer emphasised the importance of instilling confidence in the tail-enders, believing in their batting abilities, and contributing substantially to the team's chase.

    In a post-match interview, Jurel shared the joy within his family upon his selection for the series. He recounted calling his parents to convey the news, and their overwhelming happiness compelled him to share it on social media. Despite his mother's limited knowledge of the game, she recognised the significance of representing India. Jurel described her emotional involvement, stating that she tracks his runs and the catches he takes during matches while being cautious about his well-being on the field.

    Also Read: KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test osf

    NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test

    cricket KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment osf

    KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse osf

    Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel osf

    Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel

    cricket WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct osf

    WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy fined for breaching code of conduct

    Recent Stories

    Rajinikanth teams up with Sajid Nadiadwala for film, Bollywood movies of Thalaiva RKK

    Rajinikanth signs Sajid Nadiadwal's film, Bollywood films of Thalaiva

    Pre-Ramzan gesture: UAE-based Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners from Gulf jails anr

    Pre-Ramzan gesture: UAE-based Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners from Gulf jails

    'He was thrashed by SFI...': Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on student's death in Pookode varsity rkn

    'He was thrashed by SFI...': Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on student's death in Pookode varsity

    Football From Brazil to Barcelona: The remarkable journey of Vitor Roque osf

    From Brazil to Barcelona: The remarkable journey of Vitor Roque

    Karnataka former CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital over sore throat vkp

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital over sore throat

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon