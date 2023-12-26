Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BCCI unlikely to allow Chinese brands for IPL 2024 title sponsorship: Report

    In a notable development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly leaning towards disallowing Chinese brands from securing the title sponsorship for the IPL 2024.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering a strategic decision to disallow Chinese brands from securing the title sponsorship for IPL 2024. This move aligns with a broader trend in the evolving landscape of sports sponsorships, reflecting a new approach by the cricketing body in response to current market dynamics.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) actively seeks a new title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL), laying down stringent conditions in the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document. Notably, the BCCI expresses reluctance to entertain bids from Chinese companies, aiming to avoid associations with nations lacking friendly relations with India.

    This cautious stance stems from a prior negative experience with Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, which exited a sponsorship agreement amid the India-China border standoff. The ITT document outlines that bidding corporate entities must not be incorporated in jurisdictions lacking friendly relations with India. Shareholding details, including ultimate ownership, are required if any shareholder is incorporated in such a jurisdiction.

    In addition to excluding Chinese bids, the BCCI rejects bids from companies associated with fantasy games, sportswear, cryptocurrency, betting, gambling, and sportswear production. Eligibility criteria also extend to companies operating from tax havens such as Mauritius and the British Virgin Islands.

    The search for a new title sponsor arises as the previous deal with the Tata Group concluded after the last season. The upcoming sponsorship agreement spans five years, lasting until 2028, with a reserve price of INR 360 crore per year, aligning with the Tata Group’s previous payments.

    Despite the IPL's global prominence, the initial response to the sponsorship tender has not been overwhelmingly positive. However, interested parties can purchase the ITT document, a prerequisite for bidding, until January 8. The bidding process is expected around January 13-14, with anticipation that a reputable firm will secure the sponsorship at a favourable price.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
