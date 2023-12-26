Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles on South African soil continue: Look at his nightmarish stats

    On the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, Rohit Sharma faced challenges, continuing a trend that unfolded despite his rest during the preceding T20I and ODI series.

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles on South African soil continue: Look at his nightmarish stats osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma's struggles continue in South Afria, he gets dismissed after scoring just 5 runs on the 1st day of the 1st test of the two-match Test series against South Africa. India have lost both their openers and are in a bit of bother in the first Test, at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.

    As India seeks its first Test series win on South African soil, a milestone yet to be achieved, Rohit Sharma's individual performance in Tests in South Africa comes under scrutiny. Despite having toured South Africa in 2007 for the World Twenty20, his inaugural comprehensive tour occurred in 2013, featuring a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series.

    Analyzing his Test record in South Africa reveals a challenging history. Across four Tests played, Rohit Sharma holds the lowest average among all the countries where he has played Tests, with just one innings played in Bangladesh. The figures stand at 123 runs, an average of 15.38, and a highest score of 47.

    Contrastingly, Rohit Sharma's overall Test record against South Africa paints a more positive picture. In nine matches and 16 innings, he has accumulated 678 runs at an impressive average of 42.38, with a highest score of 212. As India aims for a historic Test series victory in South Africa, Rohit Sharma's performance on this tour holds significance, especially considering the potential farewell tour for several team veterans.

    Also Read: 'A year since I saw you': 'Blocked' Shikhar Dhawan's emotional note on son Zoravar's birthday moves fans

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin replacing Jadeja, sidelined due to back spasm, sparks social media outburst snt

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin replacing Jadeja, sidelined due to back spasm, sparks social media outburst

    cricket 'A year since I saw you': 'Blocked' Shikhar Dhawan's emotional note on son Zoravar's birthday moves fans osf

    'A year since I saw you': 'Blocked' Shikhar Dhawan's emotional note on son Zoravar's birthday moves fans

    cricket Afghanistan's IPL participation in jeopardy as NOCs unlikely for Mujeeb, Naveen, and Farooqi osf

    Afghanistan's IPL participation in jeopardy as NOCs unlikely for Mujeeb, Naveen, and Farooqi

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Video of Shaheen Afridi sledging Marnus Labuschagne during fiery spell goes viral snt

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Video of Shaheen Afridi sledging Marnus Labuschagne during fiery spell goes viral

    cricket Why hasn't India won A Test series In South Africa ever? Explained osf

    Explained: Why India has not won a Test series in South Africa ever?

    Recent Stories

    What is Stephenson 2-18? 7 things to know about this super-giant star ATG

    What is Stephenson 2-18? 7 things to know about this super-giant star

    Kerala: Miscreants assault 3 cops in Kozhikode; arrested rkn

    Kerala: Miscreants assault 3 cops in Kozhikode; arrested

    Will find attackers even from depth of seas: Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto AJR

    'Will find attackers even from depth of seas': Rajnath Singh on drone attack on MV Chem Pluto

    Redmi Note 13 Pro+ teaser page goes live on Flipkart ahead of January 4 launch gcw

    Redmi Note 13 Pro+ teaser page goes live on Flipkart ahead of January 4 launch

    India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...: Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy AJR

    'India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...': Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon