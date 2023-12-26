IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles on South African soil continue: Look at his nightmarish stats

On the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, Rohit Sharma faced challenges, continuing a trend that unfolded despite his rest during the preceding T20I and ODI series.

Rohit Sharma's struggles continue in South Afria, he gets dismissed after scoring just 5 runs on the 1st day of the 1st test of the two-match Test series against South Africa. India have lost both their openers and are in a bit of bother in the first Test, at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.

As India seeks its first Test series win on South African soil, a milestone yet to be achieved, Rohit Sharma's individual performance in Tests in South Africa comes under scrutiny. Despite having toured South Africa in 2007 for the World Twenty20, his inaugural comprehensive tour occurred in 2013, featuring a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series.

Analyzing his Test record in South Africa reveals a challenging history. Across four Tests played, Rohit Sharma holds the lowest average among all the countries where he has played Tests, with just one innings played in Bangladesh. The figures stand at 123 runs, an average of 15.38, and a highest score of 47.

Contrastingly, Rohit Sharma's overall Test record against South Africa paints a more positive picture. In nine matches and 16 innings, he has accumulated 678 runs at an impressive average of 42.38, with a highest score of 212. As India aims for a historic Test series victory in South Africa, Rohit Sharma's performance on this tour holds significance, especially considering the potential farewell tour for several team veterans.

