    Australian cricketer Cameron Green opens up about battling chronic kidney disease since birth (WATCH)

    In a candid revelation, Australia's cricket sensation Cameron Green discloses his enduring struggle with chronic kidney disease since birth.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    Australia's standout all-rounder, Cameron Green, made a public revelation on Thursday about his long-standing battle with chronic kidney disease, a condition detected during his mother's 19-week pregnancy scan. Despite initial concerns about his survival beyond the age of 12, Green has become a prominent member of Australia's cricket squads, making his T20I debut in 2022 and contributing to the recent ODI World Cup victory.

    Green's chronic kidney disease, identified at birth, currently affects his kidney function at approximately 60%, categorized as stage two. Despite the progressive nature of the disease, Green has effectively managed it throughout his career, with only one notable incident during an ODI against New Zealand in Cairns last year. Severe cramping during the match, which he attributed to insufficient liquid supplement intake, was later linked to his kidney issues.

    Reflecting on the incident, Green stated, "I always thought I didn't drink enough, didn't eat enough, didn't look after myself during the game as well as I could have, but I think over time I realized that I was doing absolutely everything right, but I was still cramping, unfortunately."

    Acknowledging his fortune in managing the disease, Green emphasised the irreversibility of kidney damage and the need to slow its progression. Currently at stage two, he remains optimistic about maintaining his physical well-being while actively addressing the challenges posed by chronic kidney disease.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
