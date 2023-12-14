IND(W) vs ENG(W): Fans applaud 'star in making' as Shubha Satheesh smashes 3rd fastest half-century on debut

In the highly anticipated clash between India Women and England Women, the cricket world witnessed the emergence of a new star. Shubha Satheesh made a resounding debut, earning thunderous applause from fans for her spectacular performance, including the third fastest half-century in the history of women's Test cricket.

In the one-off four-day Test against England Women at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, debutant Satheesh Shubha showcased an impressive performance, scoring a run-a-ball half-century. Partnering with fellow debutant Jemimah Rodrigues (37*), the duo built an unbeaten 89-run partnership, guiding India Women to a total of 136/2 in 27 overs by lunch on the first day.

The 24-year-old left-hander from Karnataka displayed superb batting skills, achieving her maiden half-century in just 49 balls, adorned with nine boundaries. Shubha capitalized on the opportunity with two exquisite straight drives and a couple of delightful cut shots to the fence. Joining forces when India was at 47/2 after the early dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, Shubha and Jemimah steadied the innings.

Notably, Satheesh Shubha's fifty in this Test match ranks as the third fastest in Women's Test history, recorded in just 49 balls, highlighting her impactful debut on the international stage.

Fastest recorded fifties in Women's Tests:

40 - Sangita Dabir v ENG, 1995

48 - Nat Sciver-Brunt v AUS, 2022

49 - Satheesh Shubha v ENG, 2023

51 - Smriti Mandhana v AUS, 2021

57 - Maia Lewis v ENG, 1996

Here are some of the fan reactions: