    AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: David Warner slams 26th Test ton to kick start farewell series in style (WATCH)

    Australia's star opener, David Warner, quashes doubts about his Test form with a stunning century in the series opener against Pakistan in Perth.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    David Warner put his critics to rest with an impressive century in the inaugural Test of his farewell series against Pakistan in Perth. The Australian opener, facing scrutiny over his recent Test performances, responded emphatically on the first day of the match on December 14, securing his 26th Test hundred.

    Amidst doubts surrounding his form, Warner, supported by team management and the selection committee, including George Bailey, justified his place in the XI for the opening Test of the home summer. Displaying determination and a fiery approach, Warner took charge, showcasing his aggressive style on the good Perth pitch.

    Partnering with Usman Khawaja, Warner played a pivotal role in surpassing the 100-run mark in the initial session. The opening duo accumulated 126 runs for the first wicket before Khawaja's departure. Despite facing criticism for his Test numbers in recent years, Warner stayed focused, capitalizing on loose deliveries from the inexperienced Pakistan pace attack.

    Warner's second session approach was more cautious, but he continued to exploit the ordinary bowling, even executing a remarkable T20-like shot for a six against Shaheen Afridi. His innings included 12 boundaries, and the century marked his first in over a year, addressing concerns about his Test contributions.

    The experienced opener, set to retire from Test cricket at the conclusion of the series in Sydney, displayed a never-say-die attitude, silencing detractors who questioned his place in the farewell series. Despite the criticism, Warner's stellar performance in Perth hinted at a desire to conclude his Test career on a high note.

    Also Read: India vs South Africa: KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah's playful exchange in the nets goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
