India vs South Africa: KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah's playful exchange in the nets goes viral (WATCH)

Witness the camaraderie and banter between Indian cricket stars KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah as they gear up for the South Africa tour. Both players, currently rested from the ongoing T20I series, engaged in a lighthearted exchange during a training session. In a video shared by Rahul on Instagram, he accurately predicted Bumrah's commentary on the challenges faced by fast bowlers, leading to a playful exchange about the difficulties of batting and bowling.

Despite the good-natured ribbing, the duo displayed their dedication to training ahead of the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against South Africa. While Rahul will lead the team in ODIs, Bumrah is set to join for the Test matches. Stay tuned for the exciting cricketing action between India and South Africa.

"I can guarantee you Bumrah is going to tell how hard a fast bowler's life is," Rahul predicted in the video.

"Your job is easier to bat, hide behind a bat," Bumrah was heard telling Rahul.

"What did I tell you? Did I not call it?" Rahul bragged after his prediction came true.

After leading India to a convincing 4-1 win over Australia, Suryakumar Yadav was picked to lead the team in the T20I series against South Africa.

However, his first taste of captaincy away from home was delayed after the first match was washed out due to rain in Durban.

Both team square off in the second T20I later on Tuesday on Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

The 3rd T20I of the series will be played on Thursday in Johannesburg.

India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-capt), Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wkt), Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma (wkt), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

