AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Couple caught by surprise on Day 3 at the MCG (WATCH)

During the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a lighthearted moment unfolded on the second day. The cameraman panned towards a section of the crowd where an unsuspecting couple was seated, capturing their surprise as the MCG audience erupted in cheers. The amusing incident occurred while Pakistan was batting.

Australia staged a remarkable comeback on the third day of the second Test, with Mitchell Marsh's counter-attacking 96 and Steve Smith's determined partnership helping them amass a 241-run lead against Pakistan. Despite the hosts being at 16-4 initially, the duo's resilient 153-run stand turned the tide.

At stumps on day three, Australia stood at 187-6, with Smith out for 50 in the final over and Alex Carey unbeaten on 16. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza both claimed three wickets each, while Abdullah Shafique's missed catch proved crucial.

Marsh, falling just short of a century, acknowledged the significance of Smith's dismissal but expressed satisfaction with Australia's overall position. With Cummins taking 5-48 and Lyon 4-73 to dismiss Pakistan, the match remains evenly poised.

Starting the day at 194-6, Pakistan faced Cummins' prowess again. Rizwan added 13 to his overnight 29, but a strategic Cummins induced a drive that went straight to Warner. Cummins finished with five wickets as Pakistan collapsed. Australia navigated a challenging morning session but faced setbacks, losing Khawaja and Labuschagne early. Warner's departure marked an emotional farewell, and Head's dismissal left Australia reeling at 16-4. Marsh and Smith's partnership steadied the ship, with Marsh aggressively countering the attack. Despite a missed catch, the duo's efforts changed the course of the game.

"From 16-4, if you'd told us we'd have a 240-run lead at the end of the day, we'd take that." said Marsh

The match remains evenly poised, promising an exciting continuation in the coming sessions.

