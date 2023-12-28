Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Coach Andy Flower sheds light on Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph acquisitions

    Royal Challengers Bangalore faced scrutiny for their IPL 2024 auction decisions, particularly the signings of Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph. RCB Coach Andy Flower addresses the criticism, explaining the team's strategy behind these acquisitions.

    cricket IPL 2024: Coach Andy Flower sheds light on Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph acquisitions osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    Despite facing criticism for their IPL 2024 auction strategy, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) actively participated in intense bidding wars to secure priority picks. While their pursuit of Australia captain Pat Cummins fell short, leading to the acquisition of Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph, this decision faced backlash from certain fans questioning the team's approach.

    Explaining the rationale behind signing Dayal and Joseph, RCB coach Andy Flower highlighted Dayal's potential with the new ball, emphasising his swing and wicket-taking abilities. Flower acknowledged Dayal's challenges at the death but expressed confidence in the player's high potential.

    Regarding the unsuccessful bid for Cummins, Flower revealed that they made an effort but were outbid, leading them to secure the services of Alzarri Joseph. Flower praised Joseph as a quality operator and mentioned his prior collaboration with him at Saint Lucia Kings, where Faf du Plessis, also part of RCB, had worked with Joseph in SA20.

    Discussing RCB's batting unit, Flower outlined a clear plan to inject power into the middle order with the recruitment of Cameron Green. Placing Maxwell and Green at four and five, Flower envisions a formidable top six, including Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar, capable of setting and chasing down substantial totals.

    Also Read: From cricketer to conman: The tale of deception and scams involving Rishabh Pant and others

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket From cricketer to conman: The tale of deception and scams involving Rishabh Pant and others osf

    From cricketer to conman: The tale of deception and scams involving Rishabh Pant and others

    cricket Gautam Gambhir critiques Pakistan's Fielding; Discusses India's prospects for T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    Gautam Gambhir critiques Pakistan's Fielding; Discusses India's prospects for T20 World Cup 2024

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Virat Kohli does a Stuard Broad with 'bail flip' magic; Englishman responds (WATCH) snt

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Virat Kohli does a Stuard Broad with 'bail flip' magic; Englishman responds (WATCH)

    cricket AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam stunned by Pat Cummins' unplayable delivery (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam stunned by Pat Cummins' unplayable delivery (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Play halted due to poor light, South Africa lead by 11 Runs; Day 2 highlights osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Poor light halts play in Centurion, Proteas lead by 11 runs; Day 2 talking points

    Recent Stories

    Year Ender 2023: 7 actors who made impact in spite of less screentime ATG

    Year Ender 2023: 7 actors who made impact in spite of less screentime

    Kerala: Excise conducts Christmas-New Year Special Drive in Kottayam, seizes 972 litres of liquor rkn

    Kerala: Excise conducts Christmas-New Year Special Drive in Kottayam, seizes 972 litres of liquor

    India asks Pakistan to hand over Hafiz Saeed to face 26/11 trial

    India asks Pakistan to hand over Hafiz Saeed to face 26/11 trial

    Kerala: Janasevanam Shaji, who began free mid-day meal in govt hospital, passes away anr

    Kerala: Janasevanam Shaji, who began free mid-day meal in govt hospital, passes away

    7 steps to host the ultimate New Year's eve bash SHG

    7 steps to host the ultimate New Year's eve bash

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon