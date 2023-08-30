Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: Azam and Iftikhar's centuries propel Pakistan to 342/6 against Nepal

    Pakistan's Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed showcased their cricketing prowess by smashing centuries, driving Pakistan to a commanding total of 342/6 against Nepal in the exhilarating opening match of Asia Cup 2023.

    Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed turned the tide in Pakistan's favour as they powered their team to an impressive total of 342/6 in 50 overs against Nepal in the opening match of Asia Cup 2023. The decision to bat first, after winning the toss, proved to be a strategic one by Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam.

    The early stages of Pakistan's innings saw the pairing of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq at the crease. While Zaman showcased his form with a boundary, Nepal's bowlers exerted pressure on the openers, ultimately leading to Zaman's dismissal after contributing 14 runs. Imam-ul-Haq soon followed suit, courtesy of a brilliant throw from Nepal's captain, Rohit Paudel.

    As the innings progressed, the partnership of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan emerged as the stabilizing force for Pakistan. Demonstrating skill and determination, the duo managed to maintain a steady run rate. However, a well-placed direct hit at the bowler's end saw Rizwan depart at a score of 44 runs. Agha Salman's departure for a mere 5 runs left Pakistan facing a challenging situation.

    The highlight of Pakistan's innings came in the form of Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed's masterful centuries. Babar Azam's remarkable knock of 151 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed's unbeaten 109 demonstrated their exceptional batting prowess. These two centuries propelled Pakistan's total to an imposing 342/6, reflecting the team's determination to dominate the match.

    In Nepal's bowling efforts, Sompal Kami managed to claim two wickets, while Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC each secured one wicket. Pakistan's astute captain, Babar Azam, won the toss and opted for a strong start by choosing to bat against Nepal in the eagerly anticipated Asia Cup opener in Multan.

    As the innings unfolded, Pakistan showcased both resilience and flair, setting the stage for an exhilarating encounter that promises twists and turns as the match unfolds. The fiery tons from Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed have not only bolstered Pakistan's chances but also added an extra layer of excitement to the Asia Cup 2023's opening clash.

