Asia Cup 2023: Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup; Anamul Haque steps in as replacement

Bangladesh's preparations for the Asia Cup 2023 have been hampered as Litton Das is ruled out of the tournament due to a viral fever. In a like-for-like swap, Anamul Haque steps in to replace him, offering both batting prowess and wicketkeeping capabilities.

A setback for Bangladesh ahead of Asia Cup 2023 as opener Litton Das has been forced to withdraw due to a viral fever. His inability to travel with the team to Sri Lanka, coupled with his ongoing recovery, prompted the need for a replacement. Anamul Haque, a top-order batter who is also equipped to keep wickets, will take his place in the squad.

Anamul last participated in an ODI for Bangladesh against India in December 2022. He boasts a track record of 44 ODIs, amassing 1254 runs with an average of 30.58, featuring three centuries and five fifties. Throughout his appearances, Anamul has been predominantly positioned as an opener or slotted in at No.3. Expected to serve as a backup keeper for Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul is set to join the team on Wednesday.

Minhajul Abedin, the Chairman of the national selection panel, affirmed, "Anamul has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration. Due to Litton's unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod."

Litton's absence poses a significant challenge for Bangladesh, especially as they strive for their maiden Asia Cup victory. Litton, who emerged as Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in ODIs since the start of 2022, has amassed 878 runs in 25 innings at an average of 41.80. His remarkable contributions include seven fifties and a century, with his highest score of 136 against Afghanistan in February of the preceding year.

Bangladesh commenced their Asia Cup campaign by arriving in Sri Lanka on August 27. They are placed in group B and are set to commence their tournament against Sri Lanka on August 31 in Pallekele. Subsequently, they will face Afghanistan on September 3 in Lahore.

