'Bacche thodi hai yaar': RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    During an IPL 2024 match between RCB and KKR, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir surprised everyone by sharing a hug on the field, putting an end to the speculations stemming from their past encounters in the 2023 season.

    During an IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir surprised everyone by sharing a hug on the field, putting an end to the speculations stemming from their past encounters in the 2023 season. The incident took place on March 29 when, during the strategic time out, Kohli and Gambhir shared a heartwarming moment.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, brother Krunal euphorically croon 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama'; WATCH viral video

    It may be recalled that Virat Kohli was involved in an ugly verbal showdown with former Indian cricketer Gambhir and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during RCB's IPL 2023 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 1. 

    Recently, Kohli reminisced about his bond with Gambhir at an event, sharing some amusing anecdotes to delight the audience. However, the atmosphere reached a fever pitch when Kohli affectionately referred to Gambhir as ‘Bhai’ during his speech.

    "Yeh na log bahut disappointed ho gaye hai mere behaviour se. Naveen (Ul Haq) ke saath maine jhappi daal di, uss din Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) bhai ne aake mere ko jhappi daal di, toh matlab tumhara masala khatam ho gaya toh ab. Abey bacche thodi na hai yaar," Kohli can be heard saying in the viral clip.

    The crowd erupted into cheers, overwhelmed by the camaraderie between the two players. The clip from the event quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans everywhere.

    Kohli also recounted a humorous incident where Gambhir attempted to confuse the umpire and revealed Gambhir's strategy regarding DRS reviews.

    Kohli, who missed the Test series against England due to the birth of his second child, has set IPL 2024 on fire with his batting prowess. The Indian batting icon has amassed 316 runs in five matches played for RCB so far. He became the leading run-scorer in this edition of the T20 league recently after his sensational century (113 runs) in RCB's last match against Rajasthan Royals.

    In the upcoming IPL 2024 Match 25, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. MI enters the match with a boost of confidence following their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals, whereas RCB aims to bounce back after a loss to the Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. With 32 meetings between them in the tournament thus far, MI holds the upper hand with 18 victories, while RCB has clinched victory in 13 matches.

    Also read: IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Preview: Struggling RCB face faltering MI in showdown; key players, challenges & more

    MI vs RCB Predicted XI:

    Mumbai Indians predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

