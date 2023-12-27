Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, dealt a double blow by dismissing Pakistan's Babar Azam for just one run with a well-executed delivery that brushed the top of the stumps, sending the batter packing on Day 2 of the MCG Test.

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH)
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    Former Pakistan captain's struggles with the bat persisted as he made an early exit in the first innings of the second Test against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday. Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, dealt a double blow by dismissing Azam for just one run with a well-executed delivery that brushed the top of the stumps, sending the batter packing. 

    Cummins had also dismissed Azam in the second innings of the previous match at Perth. The former Pakistan skipper has struggled, recording scores of only 21, 14, and 1 so far.

    In the first session of Day 2, after bowling out the hosts for 318 runs, Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique formed a resilient partnership of over 90 runs with skipper Shan Masood. Despite losing his opening partner, Imam-ul-Haq, early in the innings, Shafique displayed patience and reached a fifty before being dismissed by Cummins.

    Also read: PAK vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia's dressing room acknowledges Indian spin wizards in viral photo

    Cummins beauty to get rid of Babar Azam has sent cricket enthusiasts into a tizzy. Several fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to troll Babar Azam and some pointed out the gap between bat and pad of the Pakistan batter.

    "Look at gap between bat and pad," said one user on X, while another added, "Babar has to be the most overhyped player in the history of cricket."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
